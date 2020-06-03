Girl Scouts to offer virtual summer camps

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is continuing to keep girls connected and engaged throughout the summer by offering virtual camp sessions during the months of June and July.

The sessions will differ from what students have been doing as part of distance learning in that programming will be very interactive between the counselors and girls.

“We know that our girls look forward to summer camp with great anticipation, and, for many, is a tradition they share with family that goes back decades,” said Lane Cook, CEO of Peaks to Piedmont. “But after monitoring current health and safety regulations due to COVID-19, we felt that delivering our summer camp programming virtually was the best option for the health and safety of everyone involved. Our counselors are excited to showcase our camps and traditions in this setting.”

Camp programming in June will focus on helping girls feel comfortable in an outdoor setting and expanding on their outdoor skills. July programming will be campsite specific and include live sessions. At the end of the week (and adhering to any state or CDC guidelines at the time), girls and their families will be able to come onto camp property for a day of activities.

Virtual summer camp is open to all girls in rising grades 1-12. All camp sessions and additional information can be found at www.CampLikeAGirl.org. Questions can be directed to info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 1-800-672-2148.