Peaceful protest in Walnut Cove calls for justice

WALNUT COVE — On Sunday afternoon a completely peaceful protest was held along Main Street here, a gathering that featured a moving moment where Sheriff Mike Marshall and several of his officers bowed their heads in prayer with the marchers.

The protest was one of thousands held around the country and the world over the brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. Floyd, 46, died after the officer arresting him pressed his knee onto his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd’s death was captured in a video that went viral. In it, Floyd can be heard saying, “I can’t breathe” before losing consciousness. Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The event was organized on short notice by Teena Whitehead.

“I appreciate Teena and thank her for how well this was organized,” said Walnut Cove Mayor Nellie Brown. “I also want to thank all the supporters, and am very appreciative of the prayers for our town leaders, our citizens, law enforcement officers, first responders, businesses and our entire nation.”

“I did speak with Sheriff Marshall and Officer Freddie Neal during the protest they indicated everything was going well,” Brown said. “We have respectful and caring citizens in the Town of Walnut Cove and a respectful and caring Sheriff ‘s Department. I highly appreciate both.”

Floyd will be laid to rest Saturday in Raeford, in Hoke County, southwest of Fayetteville, where he was born.