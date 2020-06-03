Schools release results of drug testing survey

“This is forcing us into the next evolution of education.” Board Chair Mike Rogers

In its work session Monday evening, the Board of Education discussed the School System’s Virtual Learning Plan and reopening in the fall, released the result of a survey of middle school parents on potential drug testing, and approved a personnel plan with several retirements.

In the survey, the system asked simply “Would you be in favor of drug testing for middle school students?” There were 199 respondents. The results were 57% in favor, 43% against.

Currently drug testing is done at the high school level for those students who want to participate in extra-curricular activities and athletics. The cost of each test is $8-10, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Taylor told the Board.

In looking at what other school districts are doing, opinions on testing are a “mixed bag,” Taylor said. “Some believe it is preventative in nature. Others, including some in our system, are uncomfortable testing middle school students. While the (survey results) were not 50-50, this information could be used to advocate one way or another. In my opinion, if the testing is present and the young people grow accustomed to it, it may actually keep someone from venturing down a path as they get older. They know they will be tested so it gives them an ‘out’.”

The discussion veered off into the realm of tobacco and vaping, which the current high school test does not include. Adding nicotine screening to the test would raise the cost of the test by “quite a bit,” Taylor said.

He also reported that the schools have been in discussion with the Walnut Cove office of the agency Insight Human Services, which deals with substance abuse, about the tobacco and vaping issue.

Both Taylor and Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice said that if the Board wanted to approve drug testing for the fall it would be difficult to implement with all the other things going on, but not impossible.

“If it was a typical year we could make it work,” Taylor said. “But this is anything but a typical year.”

Board members all agreed that communication to parents would be key if the decision is made. “Normally with a change like this we would have some town hall-style meetings to find out why and what it will look like,” said Dr. Rice.

In a related matter, the Board looked at changes in the Student Handbook for the 2020-2021 school year, which including making possessing of vaping devices and other electronic tobacco delivery systems as its own violation.

“Parents don’t know (their kids are vaping) because they don’t see it,” Board member Pat Messick said. “Vaping is so harmful to your lungs. I think this will help them in the long run.”

The Virtual Learning Plan is due by July 20, Rose told the Board. “We will need to survey parents to know what they are looking for, their expectations, and their level of comfort in returning to our buildings,” he said.

Dr. Rice said the schools still have not received hard-and-fast instructions for the state. “There is a concern that, in the fall, people may say ‘we want to send our kids back to school but not on Day One. We want to see how everyone does.’ So we need to start preparing for that reality. … State Superintendent Johnson has had a lot of press conference where he’s talked about staggered weeks, staggered days… What’s August 17th going to look like and when do we find that out? But we’ve not received anything but speculation. It’s a very frustrating time.”

“This is forcing us into the next evolution of education,” concluded Board Chair Mike Rogers, “so the further out we are in front of it, the better we ride the wave. Let’s make Stokes County proud.”

In other business, the Board:

● Received a progress report, with pictures, from Facilities Director Ricky Goins on the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) building at West Stokes.

● Heard from Goins that three bids were received on a King Elementary School doors project. Goins recommended that the Board select the bid from H.G. Strickland for $54,860, which was approved.

● Viewed a PowerPoint presentation from Chief Academic Officer Doug Rose on the CTE Local Application, which “has changed drastically.” This is the grant for the school system to receive funding, and the major components are an comprehensive needs assessment, data indicators of performance, and narratives of the results and how to achieve those results.

● Heard a report from Executive Director of Human Resources and Public Information Officer Melisa Jessup on an “Engagement Survey” that will ask employees about job satisfaction and get feedback on how to improve the work environment.

● Heard from Nutrition Director Lisa Dillion that the nutrition department has received two grants in recent weeks. Dillon also said that the system will continue the free meals program until the new school term starts. She estimated that 220,000 meals have been distributed. “I’ll put our staff up against any in the nation,” Rogers said.

● The Personnel Report included these retirees: Deborah Akers, Thad Cox, Joni Gardner, Tamera Hartsoe, Whitney Hawkins, Anita Joyce, Kathy Largen, Penny Lynch, Harriett Saunby, and Christine Condon. Among the new hires approved were Justin Rogers as Physical Education teacher and football coach at Piney Grove Middle School.