Board of Education makes pitch to Commissioners

DANBURY – The Board of Education and Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice presented their proposed 2021 budget requests to the County Commissioners at a very cooperative and supportive joint session last Thursday.

Commissioners applauded the school board, Dr. Rice and the school system directors for working hard to pare down the request in the face of decreasing revenues and a general uncertainty about the local economic recovery due to the ongoing pandemic. That’s especially true on the capital expenditures side, where 12 critical projects were offered.

“We went at this budget with an axe,” said Board of Education Chair Mike Rogers.

“There are lot of other needs in our schools,” Dr. Rice said. “We asked all our principals to give us their top three (facility) needs, and that would be about a $6 million list. But we pared that down to $1.5 million, and the Board reduced it even further.”

County manager Jake Oakley told the two boards that he would propose all 12 of those capital projects be funded when he presents the budget to the Board of Commissioners for their consideration. “The Board of Education looks at what was more pressing, and they’ve cut that list already,” he said.

It was on the current expenses side where cuts will need to be made, several Commissioners said during the course of the discussions.

“That’s where our work will be,” said Commissioner Rick Morris.

That wish list includes salary adjustments for school employees that’s based on their years of service, and a salary for an instructor for a first responders academy, a new elective for high school students that would include training in the three major public safety fields: fire, police and EMTs.

“We need to develop the next generation of first responders in Stokes County,” said Rogers, “and do whatever we can to make sure someone is there to answer the phone when an emergency happens. … This would be a good pathway to attract new volunteers.”

“It’s a challenge,” said Commissioner Jimmy Walker. “We are not continuing to get the number of volunteers that we once had.”

Also on that expenses list were positions for someone to learn to use the complicated bus routing software, and an apprentice locksmith.

The list of capital projects includes a new gym floor at South Stokes, a fire alarm system at London Elementary, chillers at West Stokes, a boiler at South Stokes, and a new roof for Lawsonville, North Stokes and the gym at Nancy Reynolds.

“The elephant in the room is COVID-19,” said Rice. “We have not yet received any guidance from the state as to what we will need to do (in the fall). We may have to come back to you is there is something big that is needed. Will we need nurses in every school? If so we’d need 14 nurses. It would cost $983,000 to put masks on every kid and every adult every day.”

“Let’s home (the state) keeps it in the form of guidance,” Morris said. “If things like that are mandated we just can’t do it.”

“We’ve asked for minimum guidelines because we don’t have the funding that other districts do,” Rice answered. “Some consistent guidelines are good, but there need to be some gray areas.”

“We need to have a contingency plan other than spending out of the fund balance,” added Morris. “We don’t know what our revenues will be. Maybe down 13 percent, but I’ve heard bigger numbers.”

Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall, a former Schools superintendent, said he has been on both sides of the table and knows what it’s like to present proposals to the County Commissioners. “We try to work hard with the schools,” he said. “We’ve funded $1.7 million in capital requests for each of the past two years. You’ve done a great job in getting that number down this year.”

Commissioner Ernest Lankford has also spent time on both boards. “The attitude used to be ‘I hate to go up to the Commissioners because they won’t help us anyway.’ But that attitude has changed and I’m proud to see it change. We’re both working for the same taxpayers.”

In his summary, Oakley said he tried to cut every department by 2-3% “because of the uncertain future,” and that he was hesitant to fund new positions because those hires might have to be laid off in the coming months. He also added that he believed the fire academy would pay off for the county’s taxpayers in the long run by developing a pool of young volunteers. And that the county is planning on a salary study and a building assessment in the coming year.

“I commend you for the work you’ve done,” said Chair of the Commissioners Andy Nickelston told the school board members and school officials. “I know it’s hard for you guys. But ‘cut’ is the word this year.”

Reach Neill Caldwell at 336-591-2119 or neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com.