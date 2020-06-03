Unique ceremony honors 8th graders at Piney Grove

June 3, 2020 Stokes News News, Top Stories 0
By Neill Caldwell neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com
Piney Grove Middle School students line up, while practicing social distancing, to be honored individually as they graduate and move up to high school in the fall.

<p>Teacher Stephanie Wise chalks a message on the sidewalk before Tuesday morning’s ceremony.</p>

<p>Parents take photos of the rising high school freshmen as they were honored Tuesday with a special “drive-in” graduation event at Piney Grove.</p>

LAWSONVILLE — Promotion from middle school to high school is kind of a big deal, even when there’s no in-person school thanks to COVID-19. So the staff at Piney Grove got creative, putting together a “drive-in” event ceremony for the students and their families on Tuesday morning.

Sixty-four of the school’s 88 8th graders came with their families, parking in the school’s large lot. Principal Heather Pendleton, in her welcome, talked about the Panthers “being prepared for a new challenge as a North Stokes High School Viking.”

Then in a taped message, teachers announced class awards that normally would have been given out at an assembly, and pre-recorded speeches from the two most outstanding academic honorees were played.

Parents and family members celebrated by honking horns. The entire ceremony was broadcast on a radio signal that attendees could turn into in their cars.

Students then lined up, staying six feet apart, to receive a certificate of promotion and a gift bag that was paid for with money parents had raised for a dance that never happened.

“This is a huge win for us after such a challenging, difficult, and disappointing spring semester,” said Edward Bullins, a 8th grade Social Studies teacher. “This is one exceptional group of young people, so they certainly deserve all the kudos they can get.”