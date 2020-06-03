North seniors get to celebrate prom after all

Nearly 50 North Stokes High School seniors attended the prom last weekend at the Stanley Farm in Sandy Ridge. Just when we though the virus had wiped everything out, North Stokes seniors like Carley Gravely and Allee Boles got to put on their prom dresses after all. McKenzie Deskins was the prom queen, by drawing.

The “Fresh Out of Quarantine” version of the North Stokes High School prom was held last Saturday night, giving seniors a chance to dance the night away after all.

The event was organized by Victoria Vaughan-Duggins with the help of other North Stokes parents. Doug Stanley of Sandy Ridge allowed use of his farm. Box meals were prepared by the Red Top Cafe. Senior portraits were taken by photographer Sharon Gravely.

“Safety is our number one priority,” Vaughn-Duggins posted on her Facebook page before the event. “We want these seniors to have their last prom and their last goodbyes with their classmates while also keeping germs to a minimum.”

In addition to the COVID awareness, there were a few other differences… The prom king and queen were drawn out of a hat, for example, rather than to be elected by popular ballot.