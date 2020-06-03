Senior Center efforts don’t stop for pandemic

KING — The doors to the King Senior Center may be currently closed for programs and activities due to COVID-19, but the staff has been working to help center participants continue to feel socially connected and supported.

“We have had to think about new ways to serve our senior community during a time when our most vulnerable populations are staying at home in order to stay well,” said King Senior Center ‘s director, Paula Hall. “This time is not easy for many of them, especially those who live alone. Loneliness, isolation and depression can be so overwhelming to older adults, and chronic disease management can add to the stress. We are trying to lessen the impact by engaging them each week.”

King Senior Center staff are regularly calling participants who do not have access to the internet to offer emotional support and assistance. The center is continuing to provide referrals for needed services like home-delivered meals, transportation, and medical equipment.

In addition, those who do have email are receiving weekly updates with health and wellness information and videos, fun links to virtual tours and day trips, local business and event information, recipes from our King Senior Center friends, and important COVID-19 updates and recommendations.

Technology is playing an important role as well. The Center has created an interactive virtual calendar that is emailed out and can be accessed on the City of King’s website. “We are using Zoom twice a week so that our participants have the opportunity to see each other, catch up, share information, and stay connected.” Hall said. “We’ve been offering some technical assistance so that our folks can use their cellphones, tablets and computers to connect with us and each other. They are now even setting up their own Zoom meetings with their families around the world! We’ll definitely be adding some additional tech tutoring in the future.”

There have been several participant requests in recent months for face masks. Community volunteers, including the women of Brims Grove Baptist Church, Sandy Jones and Melody Moser, helped supply masks for any Senior Center participant who needed one. The masks have helped the older adults feel safer when going out in public.

This Friday at 1 p.m., King Senior Center will partner with Priddy Manor, Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, and Bojangles’ to host a “drive-thru” event in the Center’s parking lot at Recreation Acres. Participants can drive up to receive a special gift bag, a cookie and cup of coffee, and a warm hello.

“We’re hoping that many seniors will come by so that we can tell them in-person how much they are missed. It’s also going to be a brief check-in time to see if they need anything,” Hall added.

“Although we don’t yet know exactly when the Senior Center will reopen, we are working on plans and protocols to promote the health and safety of our participants and staff when we do open the doors. In the meantime, we will continue to explore new ways to engage and serve our participants.”

For more information about the King Senior Center, visit https://www.ci.king.nc.us/seniorcenter.