Sheriff’s Office honors 2020 DARE graduates

Sheriff Mike Marshall and the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Captain Danny Bottoms, the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) supervisor/instructor, would like congratulation all of the graduating DARE students from Pine Hall Elementary School, Pinnacle Elementary School, Poplar Springs Elementary School and Lawsonville Elementary School.

DARE is a combined effort between law enforcement, the schools and parents to help students learn about some of the harmful effects of drug abuse and learn skills to help them make better decisions in life. The students this year due to the COVIS-19 crisis the students did not get to receive their normal program completion with a DARE graduation to recognize the students. DARE students will be receiving a Certificate of Completion and a t-shirt.

Pine Hall Elementary School:

Mr. Flynt’s Class

Essay Winners – Diana Espino and Ellie Parker

Highest Book Scores – Diana Espino (123), Ellie Parker (123) and Malyn Washburn (123); 24 students with book scores of 100 or higher.

Pinnacle Elementary School:

Ms. Leftwich’s Class

Essay Winners- Olivia Lundquist and Gabriella Turner

Highest Book Scores- Eden Shelton (115) and Raegan Bryant (114)

11 students with book scores of 100 or higher.

Poplar Springs Elementary School:

Mr. Duncan’s Class

Essay Winner – Kamber Carico

Highest Book Score – Kamber Carico (116) and Emma Crews (112); 9 students with book scores of 100 or higher.

Mrs. Rose’s Class

Essay Winner – Isabella Carter

Highest Book Scores – Dallas Frasier (118) and Kylie Magaraci (116); 15 students with book scores of 100 or higher.

Mrs. Chunn’s Class

Essay Winner – Grace Williams (Receives a metal and Special Gift from the Sheriff)

Highest Book Scores- Victoria Gomez (121) and Grace Williams (121); 9 students with book scores of 100 or higher.

Lawsonville Elementary School

Mrs. Hester’s Class

Essay Winners – Katie Sullivan and Eli Wells

Highest Book Scores – Katie Sullivan (123) and Eli Wells (122); 19 students with book scores of 100 or higher.