Danbury Council reviews ‘bare bones’ budget

DANBURY — Town Manager Mike Barsness made a somewhat gloomy presentation to the Town Council on Danbury’s budget for 2020-2021, all thanks to the uncertainty created by the current health crisis.

The proposed budget would total $90,330. The final budget figures would be considered for approval at the June 24 council meeting.

In a letter to the Council accompanying the proposed budget, Barsness wrote: “This year our ability to confidently present a budget based on solid revenue projections is seriously impaired by one major factor: the coronavirus pandemic. It has led to the shutdown of the national economy, which has led to difficulty in accurately forecasting revenues for the upcoming year. The 2019-20 fiscal year began strong but came to an abrupt halt in mid-March as businesses rapidly closed and people were ordered to stay home. There is now little question that revenues are going to be severely impacted, at least in the short-term.

“Balancing the upcoming budget will unquestionably require a draw from fund balance, and only a rapid economic recovery will allow us to avoid such draws in successive years. By most informed accounts, this situation has the real potential to be more devastating than the financial collapse and Great Recession of 2008.”

Barsness went on to say that local unemployment will affect tax revenues, the town’s largest source of revenue. “The Town’s General Fund is described by the independent auditor as being very healthy . However, we have suddenly entered uncharted waters economically and there is little doubt the reserves are going to be needed very soon.”

Barness told Council members to anticipate a 27% decrease in general sales tax revenue.

The $90,330 total includes $18,000 for equipment costs and $3,000 for final engineering costs that will eventually be reimbursed by the N.C. Department of Transportation as part of the town’s ongoing Pedestrian Safety Project along Main Street.

The remaining $69,330 represents a 15.8% decrease from the 2019-20 amended budget.

The current Danbury tax rate is set at $0.27 per $100 of assessed property value and there are no plans for any increase.

“Suddenly, the optimistic observations of just a year ago when the effects of the Great Recession were mostly in the rear-view mirror, we now find ourselves back in the throes of economic hardship,” Barness concluded. “This one has the potential to be even more devastating and long-lasting, according to economists. Because we cannot yet predict the depth nor longevity of this economic situation, it would be unwise to undertake spending that is not a necessary annual operational expense.”

Barness said it was “about as bare bones a budget as you can have and still keep the town hall open.”

“It’s been a hard two months,” said Mayor Janet Whitt. “I’m proud we’re all safe and healthy and hope we continue to stay this way.”

In other business, the Council:

● Heard Mayor Whitt’s monthly report, where she expressed gladness that The Arts Place has reopened, and that the Danbury General Store is in the midst a total remodel under a new owner, Inam Gill from Eden, who along with his brother owns several stores and hotels in the region.

● Approved a new auditing contract with the same firm for a 5% increase.

● Received an update on the Pedestrian Safety Project, which is currently on hold because the NCDOT crews are not working. The project remains “secure,” Barness said, and nearly complete. “They’re ready to go to work; we just don’t know when that will be.”

● Council member Steve Shelton reported on the most recent Transportation Advisory Committee meeting, saying the DOT is suffering because most of its revenue comes from gasoline tax and people are not driving as much during the pandemic.

● In his report, Barness gave an update on a new fence that runs from town hall to North Mill Hill along Meadow Road, a project that he has done the work for, saving the town about $1,100. “We have the only town manager that goes out and digs holes,” Mayor Whitt said. “It just looks beautiful. You’ve done a lot of hard work.

