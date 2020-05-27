Gallimore is new principal at Germanton Elementary

DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Education named Kristan Gallimore as the next principal to lead Germanton Elementary School.

“I am grateful for the interest shown in the principal position at Germanton Elementary School.” said Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice. “The district had 31 qualified and certified applicants for the position. The Principal Recommendation Committee was unanimous in the five candidates we wanted to interview the committee was unanimous in the recommendation of Mrs. Gallimore to be the next principal of Germanton Elementary School. Mrs. Gallimore’s elementary and leadership experiences, her energy, her passion for the community, and her focus on relationships, are the qualities that make me confident in her being a great fit for Germanton School.”

Gallimore’s career began in 2006 as an exceptional children’s teacher at Walnut Cove Elementary. She was named Assistant Principal at South Stokes High School in 2017. Gallimore was named Teacher of the Year at Walnut Cove Elementary in 2012 and 2016. In 2012 she was the runner-up for Stokes County Schools Teacher of the Year and was selected as a Teacher of Excellence in 2012.

Gallimore earned her B.A. in Philosophy and Special Education in 2006 and Master of Education in Language and Literacy in 2013 both from Salem College. She earned her School Administration Post Master’s Certification from UNC-Greensboro in 2017.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Germanton family and look forward to working with and getting to know the staff, students, and parents in the coming months,” Gallimore said. “It’s been a pleasure working with the South Stokes team over the past three years, but I am excited to get back to my elementary roots. Thank you to Stokes County Schools for this opportunity.

Gallimore will begin as principal at Germanton Elementary in early June, replacing David Durham, who is moving to become the principal at Stokes Early College. Durham is replacing Misti Holloway, who accepted a job in Surry County.