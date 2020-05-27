Board hears presentation on fixed wireless

DANBURY – Eric Cramer, the CEO for Wilkes Communications and RiverStreet Networks, gave the County Commissioners a detailed presentation Tuesday night on a proposal his company will offer the Board to expand internet access in Stokes County.

The solution, for now, is broadband fixed wireless, he told Commissioners. Fixed wireless means attaching a transmitter to a high tower an and a receiver to the home. Think of it like cell phone towers, only for the internet. The signal can travel up to five miles.

Cramer said that the company’s Board has approved a budget of up to $500,000 and is hoping that Stokes County will also contribute $500,000. “Then we would use that million dollars to leverage state and federal grants to expand your current network sooner and to more residents.”

The proposal would be the largest project the company has done outside of Wilkes County, Cramer said.

The company has tripled in size over the past five years, in part because it has purchased a number of fixed wireless companies, in Virginia, eastern North Carolina and elsewhere.

A pool of $30 million in state money will come available in October if approved by the state’s General Assembly, Cramer told the Board. The Rural Digital Opportunities Fund offers a great chance for money for projects like the one in Stokes County, he said.

Cramer added that fiber optic cable in the county has had a much higher cost that originally expected, in part because “there are a lot of rocks in Stokes County.” The cost per route mile in Stokes is $44,000, while the average is $25,000.

He appealed for county residents to visit the website join.buildriverstreet.com to indicate their desire for internet connectivity. “We want to focus on places where we’re seeing interest,” Cramer said.

A potential “Phase 1” of the project that included Danbury, Walnut Cove and Mountain View Road would cost an estimated $13 million. Lawsonville and Sandy Ridge could be added to that, he said, but at a greater cost. That could cover 9,000 homes.

“I have a feeling this would be highly successful. If so, we’d keep doing it.”

“This is not a long-term solution,” he added. “In five years, you’ll need fiber. But this helps get us to where we want to go. It’s 25% of the cost of fiber, can be done in six months to a year, maximum, and the (subscription) pricing is more affordable. … Broadband access has become a basic necessity, like water and electricity.”

RiverStreet intends to offer discounts to low-income families and students as well, and will expand the number of free WiFi hot-spots that have been important to distance learning for local schools during the coronavirus.

The cons are that you have to have line of sight to a tower with a transmitter, and because of that not every home could be reached.

Commissioner Jimmy Walker told Cramer that internet access remains a high priority in the county. “I remember how excited people were when RiverStreet first came in,” Walker said. “But it’s taken a lot longer than we imagined.”

Commissioner Rick Morris said that approving RiverStreet’s original proposal was “the most important decision this board has ever made. It’s ready to pay off, because now we have options we never dreamed of. The problem is managing expectations.”

“I ask people if they would be willing to pay a higher tax if it specifically went to internet access,” Morris added. “None of them say no. People here don’t want to pay taxes for anything so you know they’re interested.”

The Board agreed to form a working group to begin working on this issue at its next meeting.

“I disagree with you on one thing,” said Board Chair Andy Nickelston told Cramer. “Wilkes County is a lot rockier than we are.”

In other business the Board:

• Approved a new platform for accepting tax payments. Richard Brim, the county’s Tax Administrator, offered the Board three options and the Commissioners voted for the county absorbing all debt card transaction and e-check fees, while taxpayers are responsible for a 2.95% charge if they use a credit card. “The average tax bill is $700,” Brim said. “Under the new platform, if a taxpayer uses a debt card there would be no fee, versus $20.65 fee if they use a credit card.” (The tax office has waved all fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.)

• Approved a transportation contract for DSS and Senior Services where YVEDDI would be the primary vendor, while Gentle Care, Archangel and Providence would be back-ups.

• Heard an update from County Manager Jake Oakley on some $991,700 coming to the county for coronavirus relief. “We’ve met with the (three) municipalities and are working on a plan to utilize this money as best as we can,” Oakley said. Meeting together on May 19 were Oakley and Shannon Shaver for the county manager’s office, along with County Attorney Ty Browder, Town of Danbury’s Manager Mike Barsness, City of King Manager Homer Dearmin, Town of Walnut Cove’s Manager Kim Greenwood, county EMS Director Brandon Gentry, Health Director Tammy Martin, Economic Development Director Will Carter and State Rep Kyle Hall.

• Discussed re-appointments to the county’s Planning Board and the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.

Reach Neill Caldwell at neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com or 336-591-2119.