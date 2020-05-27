Park bursting at the seams on weekends

DANBURY — Hanging Rock State Park stattered its single-day attendance record on May 16 and has seen more than 66,250 visitors in the month of May — despite still being only halfway open.

Do people want to be outside or what?

“Some parks don’t get that in a year,” says Park Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger.

At times the park has had to close the gates because it was simply full.

The park reopened on May 9 for Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan after being shut down since March due to the coronavirus restrictions, and the bulk of the amazing attendance numbers has been on the past three weekends. Each Saturday and Sunday the park has been full between 10 and 11 a.m.

The weekend numbers: May 9, 4,863; May 10, 4,918; May 16, 10,794; May 17, 9,247; May 23, 9,118; May 24, 8,556; with a total of 66,259 for May, which is not even counting Memorial Day Monday. The May 16 mark is more than 1,000 above the previous attendance record.

“We were anticipating historic crowds,” Riddlebarger said. “We prepared for bedlam. It turned out to be very busy, but not out of control. Parking lots were filling up before lunch but never got completely full at any given time. People didn’t seem to be staying as long as usual. Torys Den stayed full for some reason. And folks are discovering how nice the bike trails are for hiking. I think people must have been trying to go utilize outer areas and stay spread out.”

The superintendent said she saw about what she expected: “Newborn babies, septuagenarians, out-of-state tags, clumps of young people not social distancing, strangers not giving each other enough space, people embracing upon reuniting, and only one single person wearing a mask. But I must say, we have some local neighbors who reached out just to say they were thinking about the staff and sending prayers. It was nice that some people outside our bubble knew what insanity we are facing and sent support.”

So, to update: Both parking lots are open now. There are 639 spaces total on top of the mountain but the park is only letting in 300 cars to keep the social distancing under control. The Dan River boat launch and the fishing pier have re-opened, as have all camping spots and rental cabins. There’s also a new self-check-in station so arrivals can easily check themselves in without face to face interaction with staff. The reservation company has also started allowing same-day camping reservations, so if a camper arrives and there are open sites they can rent them over the phone or online, reducing person to person interaction.

“The N.C. DOT allowed the park to borrow some orange cones, which was extremely helpful to keep crowds parking properly,” Riddlebarger said. “Last week at Stone Mountain (State Park, in Roaring Gap) the parking lots were overcrowded, which forced people to park on road shoulders. That is illegal and unsafe. The roads were so pinched that the ambulance could not get through for a medical rescue. Our ability to call on DOT for help is the only thing that kept up from getting into that same dangerous situation.”

Nearby Pilot Mountain State Park has been slammed in much the same way.

In addition to the two main lots, there is parking at Torys Den, Lower Cascades, the bike trail, Dan River access and climbing wall access.

The lower picnic restrooms are going to need major repairs, so there are porta-johns in both parking lots to offset that loss of facilities. On the second open weekend the toilets had sewage backed up and wouldn’t flush anymore. The park’s maintenance team got out a mechanical “snake” to route out the lines between the toilet and septic tank, but the snake got stuck and they had to use the tractor to yank it out. “We suspect it is a combination of heavy use, people flushing paper towels, 1930s era clay pipes with roots in them,” Riddlebarger said. “It just happens when they are that age.”

Trails opened on May 9, but the “beach” and swimming areas won’t open for the summer.

The Visitor Center remains closed. All nature programs, retail sales, organized events, permits for events, prescribed burning, and volunteer projects are closed. The park will not hire seasonal lifeguards, refreshment stand employees, or environmental educators. And Vade Mecum is closed as previously planned.

Park staffers are asking people to wear face coverings and try their best to stay six feet apart from others – something that can be tricky on narrow trails.

When parking areas fill up, park rangers can close the gates until someone leaves. But some parks aren’t waiting for parking lots to completely fill in order to enforce social distancing.

“We really want everyone to stay healthy we want our staff to stay healthy, so if lots of people are going to be at the parks we just want them to try to be respectful of each other and respectful of park staff,” said Katie Hall, the Public Information Officer for the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation.

Parkgoers should check https://www.ncparks.gov/hanging-rock-state-park/home for more information. Hanging Rock State Park can also be reached at 336-593-8480 or by email at hanging.rock@ncparks.gov.