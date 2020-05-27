Three from Stokes are State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarship recipients

Lynae Bowman, Rachel Brown and Allison Hartman of Stokes County are three of 26 students who have been named recipients of 2020 N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarships, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler has announced.

The $2,000 scholarships are designed for high school seniors and students currently enrolled in an institute of higher education who have participated in the junior livestock or market turkey shows at the N.C. State Fair.

The scholarships were funded by sponsors of the annual State Fair Junior Livestock Sale of Champions. The number of scholarships awarded each year is based on qualified applicants and funds available from the previous year’s Sale of Champions. Because of strong support of the 2019 sale, 25 scholarships valued at $2,000 each were awarded this year.

A selection committee evaluated applicants based on their involvement with N.C. State Fair junior livestock shows, academic achievement, extracurricular activities and an essay. Each application was assigned a number and identifying information was removed before evaluation.

For more information on how individuals and organizations can support the 2020 Junior Livestock Sale of Champions or the scholarship program, contact Neil Bowman, director of N.C. State Fair livestock shows, at neil.bowman@ncagr.gov or 919-270-7094; or Angie Crone, the sponsorship director, at angie.crone@ncagr.gov or 919-839-4514.