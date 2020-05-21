Update: Stokes cases jump up to 42

After several weeks of remaining a consistent 10 or 11, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Stokes County has quadrupled in the past two weeks. As of Thursday, there were 42 laboratory confirmed cases in Stokes County, but still no deaths. Twenty-eight cases are considered active, with 14 persons recovered, two persons hospitalized and 23 isolating at home.

“I think that the increase in cases is in part due to more testing be done,” said Stokes County Health Director Tammy Martin. “As we continue to lessen restrictions (on who can be tested), we will continue to see an increase, and this is expected.”

Neighboring counties have also been seeing a rush of new cases. Surry County has had 101 cases and one death; Rockingham 48 cases and two deaths; Guilford 901 cases and 48 deaths; Forsyth 736 cases and 8 deaths; and Yadkin 118 cases and one death.

Statewide, totals were 20,122 confirmed cases, with 277,603 tests done, 555 patients currently hospitalized and 702 deaths. In North Carolina’s nursing homes, there have been 2,665 cases and 369 deaths; residential care facilities add another 520 cases and 55 deaths.

Locally it’s been a busy week in coronavirus-related news:

• The Health Department announced Tuesday that it will hold the county’s first mass testing event on June 1 at West Stokes High School’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be drive-thru testing on a first-come, first-serve basis. Persons can be tested whether they have symptoms or not. Bring your insurance card; those without insurance can be tested at no charge. All those who are tested must self-isolate until the results are back, expected to be June 5. Plans are to have similar events at North Stokes and South Strokes, but those dates have not yet been set.

• Walnut Ridge Assisted Living in Walnut Cove on Tuesday reported an outbreak at its facility, with two staff members testing positive. The facility will now quarantine all residents, and began testing all residents and team members, said Director of Community Relations Angie Bailey.

“We’ve had to beg, borrow and steal to find the testing kits,” Bailey said, “but were finally able to secure them on Tuesday. The Heath Department has been great. We were hoping this wouldn’t happen, but we will appreciate everyone’s support and prayers.”

• Gov. Roy Cooper’s announced Wednesday that the state would move into a “modified Phase 2” of reopening plan. Cooper says while COVID-19 remains a serious health threat, key indicators are stable and he will lift North Carolina’s stay-at-home order at 5 p.m. on Friday. Under a modified ‘Safer at Home’ Phase Two, the governor said certain businesses will be open at a limited capacity. Restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50% dine-in capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements. Salons and barbershops will also be able to open at that 50% threshold with specific distancing and cleaning requirements. Employees of personal care businesses will be required to wear face coverings. Retail stores that were allowed to open in phase one at 50% capacity will continue at that level.

“Phase two is another careful step forward,” Cooper said.

Bars, gyms, playground and indoor venues such as movie theaters, museums and bowling alleys will all remain closed for the time being. Because the virus can be easily spread, mass-gathering-limits in phase two will be no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people in an outdoor setting.

The number of COVID-19 lab-confirmed cases continues to rise with the highest day-over-day increase recorded within the past week. The state has ramped up testing, conducting an average of 5,000 to 7,000 tests per day, with more than 10,000 tests completed on Wednesday

• The Food Lion at Highway 66 and Mountain View Road in King has had an employee test positive for the coronavirus, the store confirmed Monday. The worker will not return to work until cleared by health officials. The store said that it took immediate action for “enhanced cleaning procedures.”

• Surry County Health and Nutrition Center conducted its second mass COVID-19 testing on Monday. “COVID-19 is a serious virus with serious implications if let spread freely. Offering testing on this larger scale will assist us in our efforts to keep our communities safe,” County Health Director Samantha Ange.

• Fifteen employees at the Hanesbrands distribution center in Rural Hall has tested positive for the coronavirus. The facility is operated in zones for social distancing and to minimize the crossing of coworkers, a spokesperson said. the company said that it arranged testing in response to the confirmed COVID-19 cases last week. Of 164 employees tested, 15 employees tested positive, the company said. Only two of those 15 showed symptoms.

• The COVID-19 outbreak at the Tyson Foods chicken-processing facilities in Wilkesboro has surged into likely one of the largest in the state. Tyson confirmed Wednesday that 570 out of its 2,244 full-time and contract employees, or 25.4% of the workforce, has tested positive for the virus.