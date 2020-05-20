‘Workplace Restart’ expands to Stokes County

On Monday, the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board opened the Workplace Restart initiative to Stokes and other counties.

Previously this initiative was only available in Forsyth County.

Workplace Restart provides up to two Nightingale Face Masks and COVID-19 health training to local employers and their staff. Small and midsize local businesses should visit www.ptrc.org/restart to submit an interest form.

The Board’s purpose in providing comprehensive COVID-19 health training, designed exclusively for Triad workplaces, and protective masks, manufactured in the region, is to get businesses open and people back to work while ensuring the health and safety of our communities. As of today, the initiative has provided over 6,000 masks to local businesses in the region.

“Many of our employees did not have access to protective items during this pandemic. This will certainly go a long way to keep our employees and our workplace safe from COVID-19. We are appreciative of the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Board for the wonderful initiative” said Jeremy Robinson, Controller at Thermcraft, Inc. The Workforce Board provided Thermcraft over 100 masks last week after completing the COVID-19 health training.

To participate in the Workplace Restart initiative, employers should visit www.ptrc.org/restart, submit a registration form, and a team member from the PTRWDB will contact you, after completion of the courses the masks are distributed to employers based on product availability.

PTRWDB is a division of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) and serves the counties of Caswell, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin. The mission of PTRWDB is to assist the development of the regional workforce to meet the needs of employers now and into the future.

For more information, visit www.ptrc.org.