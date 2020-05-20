Stokes County Retired School Personnel awards scholarships

The Stokes County Retired School Personnel has awarded its 2020 SCRSP Scholarships to South Stokes High School senior Elijah Mitchell and West Stokes High School seniors Madison Upchurch and Alana Burchette. All three receive $1,500 awards.

Mitchell is the son of Ricky and Brandy Mitchell of Germanton. Upchurch is the daughter of Jimmy and Crystal Upchurch of Pilot Mountain. Burchette is the daughter of Alan Burchette and Melinda Gericke of King.

The SCRSP established the scholarship program in 2006; $1,500 scholarships are awarded annually to three Stokes County seniors who plan to seek a degree in some field of education. It is the hope of the organization that upon graduating from a college or university the scholarship recipients will return to teach or work in Stokes County’s public schools.

Mitchell will be graduating with honors from South Stokes and will be attending Appalachian State University in the fall. He has been very active at South Stokes by serving as a member of the Beta Club, was a member of the basketball team for all four years and was a member of the cross country team for three years. He’s also had a job for two years at Little Creek Diner in Germanton.

Upchurch will be graduating with honors from West Stokes and will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall. She will be seeking a degree in Speech Therapy. She has been very active at West, serving as a junior marshall, as a member of the National Honor Society, a member of the volleyball team, and participated in the Ping Pong Club, Interact Club and Spikeball Club. She is a member of Salem Baptist Church and has worked at two different jobs since she was 16 years old. Her honors include serving as co-captain of the Wildcat volleyball team.

Burchette will also be graduating with honors from West Stokes and will be attending East Carolina University in the fall, where she plans to major in Elementary Education. While at West, she participated in Marching Band all four years, and earned All-County Band honors her sophomore and junior years. She served as Flute Section Leader throughout high school. She was a member of the Tri-M Club and National Honor Society. In addition to her school activities, Burchette has been active in her church serving as the Evangelism Team Leader, Sunday school teacher, and went on a church sponsored mission trip. She currently has a job at Food Lion in King.

Special thanks go to the Counselors at West Stokes and South Stokes for their special help and cooperation in getting copies of the applications, activities, and letters of reference to the SCRSP Scholarship Committee members.