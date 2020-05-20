Register of Deeds Report

Marriage Licenses

Chadwin Leon Gillispie II and Aby Danielle Shinault, May 5

Justin Daniel Bowman and Ashley Nakeshia Martin, May 6

Caleb Yon Spainhour and Taylor Nicole Boissey, May 7

Dalton Cordel Simmons and Harley Rhiannon Hatfield, May 7

Selena Gail Parker and James David Jefferson, May 8

Land Transfers

James W. Weisner and Dianna J. Burge to Britney Owens – (1 tract, Sauratown Township), May 4

Linda M. Smith to Donna Renee Smith – (3 tracts, Peters Creek Township), May 4

John Eddie Adkins, Linda A. Adkins, Douglas G. Bullins, and Tiffany A. Bullins to Landon Gray Brawley and Teagan Wrenn Brawley – (6.542 acres, Peters Creek Township) May 4

Donald Chris Bennett to Stephen D. Cromer and Deborah W. Cromer – (2 tracts), May 5

Kimberly McGeorge Trust to Kimberly McGeorge – (3.794 acres, Yadkin Township) on May 5

Brenda Santoro Estate, Nicole S. Cline, Michael L. Cline, Thomas Sontoro, Jill Santoro, Frankie J. Santoro, Antonio M. Santoro to Douglas Redden Real Estate, Inc. – (Lot 149 “The Farm”), May 5

Fifth Third Bank to Jill Combs Bullister – (22.916 acres), May 6

Steve A. Hall and Patsy C. Hall to Steven A. Hall, Patsy C. Hall, Stephanie A. Bowling, Jessica E. Mendez and Julie R. Dow – (1 tract, Yadkin Township), May 6

Mary Alice Kemp to Robin A. Berggren – (Unit 12, Wellsboro, Yadkin Township), May 6

Best Homes of the Triad, LLC to Marcus Beam – (Lot 3 “Harris Road Acres”, Meadows Township), May 7

Ruby J. Bunn Estate, Garry L. Bunn, Melva Bunn, Robert N. Bunn, Jr., and Jacksie Bunn Parker to Wilmer F. Arias & Alexis N. Franco – (Lot 26 “Twin Springs”, Yadkin Township), May 7

Romey E. Daye and Christine East Daye to Kandi Nicole Daye & Jordan Daye – (Lot 89 “Maple Ridge Subdivision”, Yadkin Township) on May 7

Skateco, LLC, David J. Howard, Tina Howard to Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County, Inc. – (2.357 acres, Yadkin Township), May 7

Marion D. Haney and Jeffrey William Haney to Ronald J. Sanderlin – (2.1195 acres, Sauratown Township), May 7

Bobbi B. Saxon to Michael Thomas Barley and Pauline Barley – (2.593 acres, Yadkin Township), May 7

Michael Thomas Barley and Pauline Barley to Santiago Mercado Hernandez – (2.593 acres, Yadkin Township), May 7

Willie Mae S. Marshall to Ty Matterson Marshall and Katherine Jo Marshall – (14.75 acres, Danbury Township), May 8

The State Board of the Western North Carolina Church of God to Western N.C. Church of God Executive Office, Inc. – (3 tracts, Peters Creek Township), May 8

Susan N. Draughon AKA Susan Lackey Tilley, Gerald M. Lackey, and Brenda F. Lackey to Tyler Garrett Riddle and Kristen Chandler Riddle – (12.852 acres, Big Creek Township), May 8

Hugh J. Goldie, Jr. and Lisa Diane Mullins to Roger Dale Koonts and Lesley Charlotte Koonts – (Lot 10 “King-Mont”, Yadkin Township), May 8

Christine T. Shelton to William Dean Shelton, Patricia G. West, and Karen Shelton Bottoms – (Lot 38 “Braewyck, Yadkin Township), May 8

Michael D. Wright to Tina R. Corns – (1.10 acres, Meadows Township), May 8

Adam N. Stewart and Amber R. Stewart to Harold Gordon and Jennifer Gordon – (8.48 acres, Meadows Township), May 8

Andrew J. Houston to Diana Fay Amberger – (Lots 57-59 “Oak Pointe”, Yadkin Township), May 8

Chilton Ventures, LLC to Kenneth Albert Lohoefer and Lauren Maxine Lohoefer – (7.203 acres, Quaker Gap Township), May 8

Chilton Ventures, LLC to Zachary Lee Marion and Beth Elaine Marion – (10.010 acres, Quaker Gap Township), May 8

DELARCO, Inc. to Todd H. Butts – (Lot 106 “Woodcreek”, Yadkin Township), May 8

D&R Properties of Stokesdale to Mark Rogers and Michelle Rogers – (2 tracts, Sauratown Township), May 8

Greene Group of North Carolina, LLC to Windsor Investments, LLC – (Lot 39 “Pilot Bluff”, Yadkin Township), May 8