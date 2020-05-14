Sheriff’s Report

Harold Arthur Dunnigan, 57, of King, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer, both misdemeanors, on May 10. His trial date is Aug. 24.

Jenna Lee Atwood, 31, of Swannanoa, was arrested for driving while impaired on May 10. She is set to appear in court on July 22.

Nikki Leann Duggins, 29, of Winston-Salem, was arrested May 10 for possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her trial is set for Aug. 18.

Joseph Andrew Joyce, 30, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on May 10 for possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He has an Aug. 18 court date.

Robin Michelle Hutchins, 44, of King, was arrested on May 9 for felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license was revoked. Her bond was set at $1,500, and her court date is July 22.

Emily Brooke Lynch, 29, of Winston-Salem, was arrested for felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 9. Bond was set at $4,300 and she is to be in court on July 22.

Jonathan Lewis Bullins, 38, of Westfield, was arrested May 9 for felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $2,500, and he has a July 22 trial date.

Donald Ray McRoberts, 53, of King, was arrested on May 9 for misdemeanor possession of stolen property. He was also charged with failure to appear in Surry County court on a previous charge. Bond was $2,000, and he is due in court on July 21.

Derek Lee Harper, 35, of Pinnacle, was charged with failure to appear on May 8. Bond was set at $1,000 and he has a July 8 court appearance.

Todd Spencer Simmons, 59, of Walnut Cove, was charged with assault on a female on May 6. Bond was $1,000 and he has a Aug. 18 court date.

Catherine Hope Wagner, 36, of King, was arrested on May 6 for felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,500, and she has an Aug. 25 trial date.

Shaun Kole Cromer, 23, of Madison, was arrested on May 5 for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, also a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was. $15,000 and he is to be in court on June 6.

Diane Tracy Goins, 55, of Westfield, was arrested on May 5 for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her trial date is July 22.

Gary Christopher Hickinbothem, 27, of Pinnacle, was arrested on May 4 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $10,000, and he is to appear in court on June 24.

Kristal Esperance Brown, 39, of Pinnacle, was charged with felony probation violation on May 4. Her bond was $10,000 and she is to appear in court in Dobson on July 13.

Zachery Keith Johnson, 24, of Galax, Virginia, was charged with failure to appear in Surry County court, as well as resisting an office on May 4. His bond was $2,000. He has a June 24 court date.

Alejandro Jose Moreno Sulbaran, 26, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on May 3 for driving while impaired, driving left of center, and operating a vehicle without tail lamps. His court appearance is scheduled for July 14.

Diana Nicole Earls, 28, of Danbury, was arrested on May 3 for failure to appear in Forsyth County. Her bond was set at $1,052.15, and she is to appear in court June 1 in Winston-Salem.

Michael Collins, 28, of King, was arrested on May 3 for violating a protective order. He is to be in court on Aug. 17.

Stephen Anthony Martin, 48, of Westfield, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest on May 2. Bond was $1,000, and his trial date is Aug. 4.

Heather Mathews, 27, of Walnut Cove, was charged April 30 with injury to personal property in Forsyth County. She is to be in court in Winston-Salem on July 7.

Rayjon Amere Tyler, no address, was charged with second-degree trespass on April 30. His bond was set at $500 and he has an Oct. 19 trial date. Then on May 1, he was arrested again for trespassing, and also resist, delay or obstruct an officer. His trial date for those charges was set for June 29.

Jeremy Daniel Bennett, 41, of King, was arrested on April 30 for a probation violation. He is to appear in court on July 20. z

Kevin Dwayne Chandler, 37, of Winston-Salem, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive on April 28. He has a trial date of Aug. 17.

James Ronnie Joyce, 70, of Madison, was charged on April 27 with failure to appear in Rockingham County. His bond was $12,000. He is to be in court in Reidsville on July 27.

Paul Ray Collins, 42, of Pilot Mountain, was charged on April 27 with driving while license was revoked and expired registration. He has a July 28 court date.

Justin Wayne Medcalf, 33, of Pilot Mountain, was charged on April 24 with speeding and careless and reckless driving. His trial was set for May 17.

Ransom Harold Teague, 32, of Sandy Ridge, was arrested on April 17 for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, along with hit and run. Bond was set at $5,500, and he has a trial date of July 28.

Theft of several chainsaws and a mower was reported on May 9 from an unsecured garage in Danbury. Total value of the tools was $1,400.

A rifle valued at $350 was reported stolen from a Danbury residence on May 9.

Deputies investigated the theft of a change jar from a home in Sandy Ridge on May 8. About $500 was in the jar.

Someone broke out the rear window of a vehicle in King and took a car battery from inside, it was reported on May 8. The battery was valued at $140, and about $200 in damage was done to the Dodge Dakota.

A break-in reported on May 6 resulted in the theft of a V-8 engine from a home in Walnut Cove.

The Ingles in Walnut Cove reported that someone stole an unknown amount of hamburger meat on May 6.

Someone stole a boat motor worth $325 from a residence in Pinnacle on May 6.

On May 2, a theft of a Honda motorcycle, a chainsaw and a lawn mower were reported at a residence in Pinnacle.

An air conditioning unit was damaged by someone taking copper wire in Pinnacle on April 30. Damage was estimated to be $900.

A 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen out of a driveway in Germanton on April 29.

A Husqvarna riding lawnmower worth $1,600 was reported stolen from a home in King on April 27.