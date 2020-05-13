Stokes confirmed cases jump up to 19

The coronavirus count for Stokes County almost doubled on Monday and Tuesday, rising to 19 confirmed positive cases, the Health Department has reported. Seven cases are active, and 12 of the 19 individuals have recovered. The seven active cases are currently isolating at home.

As of deadline Tuesday, there have been 15,346 confirmed cases in the state, with 577 deaths, 475 currently hospitalized, and more than 202,000 residents tested. Forsyth County on Tuesday reported 50 new cases, the biggest single-day total since the pandemic began.

The Health Department also posted on social media that is is working to obtain enough tests to do “mass community testing” in the county. “When we have a confirmed date and location will let everyone know.”

In other local news, Hanging Rock State Park reopened Saturday and saw weekend attendance of 11,879.

We prepared for bedlam,” said park Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger. “It turned out to be very busy, but not out of control. Parking lots were filling up before lunch but never got completely full at any given time. Tory’s Den stayed full for some reason. I think people must have been trying to go utilize outer areas and stay spread out.

“I saw what I expected: newborn babies, septuagenarians, out of state tags, clumps of young people not social distancing, strangers not giving each other enough space, people embracing upon reuniting, and only one single person wearing a mask,” she added. “But I must say, we have some local neighbors who reached out just to say they were thinking about the staff and sending prayers. It was nice that some people outside our bubble knew what insanity we were facing and sent support.”

While trails and many parts of the park are now open, there are some exceptions: the lake parking lot, the fishing pier, picnic areas, picnic tables, grills, picnic shelters, camping, cabins, group camp, the Visitor Center, showerhouses, boat rentals, and swim beach are closed and will remain closed until further notice. Also Vade Mecum. All nature programs, retail sales, organized events, permits for events, prescribed burning, and volunteer projects are closed. The park is not hiring lifeguards, refreshment stand employees, or environmental educators for the summer.

Other highlights:

• As of May 10, the Stokes County School System has distributed 160,641 at nine sites around the county.

• There have been more than 1.3 million coronavirus cases in the U.S., and the death toll has surpassed 80,000 people. The Associated Press reported that thousands of new coronavirus infections are being reported daily, many of them work-related.

• During testimony before a Senate committee hearing about the coronavirus Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the coronavirus will not simply “disappear” this fall and a second wave of cases will have to be fought with aggressive testing and contact tracing

• Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of Health and Human Services, said the federal government will be giving states $11 billion to be used on coronavirus testing efforts.

• The White House on Monday recommended that all nursing home residents and staff be tested for the coronavirus in the next two weeks.