Churches begin reopening process

KING — The sound of church bells is being heard again across the county, as many churches are beginning the transition from digital worship back to face to face.

Some churches have started back with “parking lot praise,” holding services while parishioners remained in their cars to maintain social distancing. Over at Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church on Sunday, Rev. Evelyn Lemons set up the sound system in the church’s back yard and preached and prayed to at least a couple dozen vehicles on the parking lot. Then as folks left, she had roses waiting for the mothers in the crowd.

The best part was the children’s time, when an SUV pulled up close, rolled down its windows so Lemons could share the message to the kids in the back seat.

Meanwhile on South Main Street, Calvary Baptist actually got back into the sanctuary for the first time since early March. The church has been live streaming since March 15 but decided it was time to get together again in person.

The move seems to be in violation of the state’s restructions on gatherings, which state that church services should be held outside “unless impossible.” Lawmakers and others have asked the Governor’s office to clarify that point.

The North Carolina Sheriffs Association’s directors have asked Gov. Roy Cooper to amend his order so the “indoor worship services are not prohibited … if they adhere to similar requirements that allow for the operation of retail businesses.”

“We believe the church is essential,” said Thomas Delp of the church’s staff. “We contacted our Stokes County officials, including the Sheriff’s office and our County Commissioners. We reviewed Governor Cooper’s orders, and are adhering to the recommendations provided by the National Center for Life and Liberty.

“Over the last eight weeks, we have sought to biblically follow our government, and we are thankful for all those that hold public offices,” Delp added. “However, we now believe it is time to meet and gather together again as a church family. We at Calvary Baptist Church are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for you and your family to worship the Lord while at the same time seeking to maintain our calling to reach this generation with the Gospel.”

But the church has created a number of guidelines for worshipers. To start, there are three services being offered: the 8:30 a.m. service is for those 65 and older; the 10:30 service is for the names beginning with letters A-G; and the 6 p.m. service is for folks with last names beginning with letters H-Z. The latter two services are also being live-streamed. Every other row is blocked off. Offering plates are not being passed, and there’s no fellowship time. Attendees are asked to maintain physical separation of six feet unless they are from the same household, and to avoid physical contact, including, shaking hands and hugging. The church has created 15 hand sanitizing stations, and the facility is cleaned after each service. Children have their temperature checked prior to admission to the nursery and children’s class.

“Historically as a church, this will not be what we have been used to,” said Senior Pastor Kevin Broyhill on the church website, “but we are confident that God will allow us to return to a semblance of normalcy in the upcoming weeks or months.”