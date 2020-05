Jill Nowack of Jilly’s Jams in Kernersville wait on customers. Susan Moser (right) of Moser Manor Farm in King had lots of greens to offer customers.

Amanda Sperduti (left) of Patterson Farms and Nursery in East Bend waits on a customer last week on opening day of the King Farmers’ Market at the Stokes Family YMCA.

