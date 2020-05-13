You’ll get a kick out of Foot Golf

KING — King Parks and Recreation has set up a new, temporary Foot Golf course at Recreation Acres which will be open through May 18.

“It’s a fun new way to get exercise and enjoy our beautiful park while maintaining social distance,” said Parks Director Olivia Smith.

Played and scored like golf, Foot Golf uses a soccer ball and the player’s own leg power.

The 9-hole course begins at the Corner of White and Dalton roads.

“Please be respectful of other park guests while playing, including making sure to let any track users pass before kicking,” Smith added.

Wondering what Foot Golf is and how to play? Then watch this video by Iredell County Parks and Recreation:

https://www.facebook.com/IredellParksandRecreation/videos/552691922351021.