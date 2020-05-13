Lawyers in limbo

DANBURY — While much of the concern during the coronavirus crisis has been on restaurants and retail businesses being negatively impacted, there’s another group that’s been put out of work during the pandemic.

Lawyers.

Yes, with the court system almost completely shut down (judges are hearing domestic violence orders and seeing those who have just been arrested to set their bond), local attorneys have also had a hard time.

Brad Dunlap has a small solo practice here that focuses almost entirely on criminal law. He’s seen his practice slow to a trickle.

“We in the legal system had an inkling this winter that the virus could be severe,” Dunlap said. “It was never the leading media story, but it was always there hovering in the background. When Trump called it a “Democratic Hoax” in late February, I instinctively realized how serious the virus could be. I thought it was a mistake to politicize a serious health crisis and I still do. That’s not a partisan political statement, just a desire for true leadership. But it’s just another example of how deeply polarized our society is right now.”

Dunlap says that only days later, the first big increase of reported cases in North Carolina cause the regular court schedule to be curtailed until further notice.

“We developed a partial schedule with a targeted date of May 1 to resume full-time. Judges were available for certain cases each day between 10 and 1. I could still do bond hearings and guilty pleas on clients being held in custody. We were able to use video technology from the jail to help with social distancing. … It’s not as if we’re not doing anything. There are bond hearings and some other types of hearings. We’re seeing a lot more clients at the jail. But I’m wearing a mask and social distancing, taking to them from behind the glass in the vestibule. And if someone wants to plead guilty and take their punishment, they can do that. We just can’t have trials right now.

“I give a great deal of credit to our local judges and courthouse personnel. They had to be very fluid, with changes occurring each week. They had to balance the ends of justice and not falling too far behind with schedules during the most serious pandemic of our lifetimes.”

At that point N.C. Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley extended the resumption of regular court schedules to June 1.

“That’s I became more concerned on a personal dollars and cents level. A lot of my clientele is court-appointed work and we typically do not get paid until the case is concluded. If that takes a full year sometimes, so be it. Other attorneys who specialize in different areas can withstand a slow period better. I’m very grateful that our judges allowed us to submit interim fee applications to help us out during a tough time. I think I speak for many attorneys who maintain a practice in criminal law. We are no different than any other independent contractor.”

As things slowly begin to get back to normal, there will be a huge backlog of cases that still have to be judicated.

“We fully expect a demanding schedule to resume the rest of this year,” Dunlap added. “We can schedule some limited pleas for those not in jail before June 1, but many pleas and trials have been delayed until later in the summer. There will certainly be more office visits once social distancing restrictions are eased and more overall case preparation.

Dunlap says his biggest concern will be building up his stamina, both mental and physical. “I haven’t been able to stay in good shape with gyms closing. One has to build back up the mind and body after a two or three-month break. There will be fewer half-days in court and it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for everyone concerned with the legal system.”

“And this is all best-case scenario if we don’t have a second wave later this year. Nobody is rooting for an eventual vaccine harder than me. I just turned 60 years old and I’m in a high risk category.”