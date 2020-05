Nigel McEahern has just graduated from college and will soon be commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He attended London Elementary School and lived for about 14 years in Walnut Cove and attended Atkins High School, where he was a 2016 recipient of the National ROTC Scholarship. McEahern’s grandfather was Ralph Hairston, a former Walnut Cove commissioner. Stokes County Sheriff’s Capt. Danny Bottoms was his fifth-grade D.A.R.E. instructor.