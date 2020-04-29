SECU donates 60,000 disposable gloves

Responding to the call for medical supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) has donated approximately 60,000 nitrile disposable gloves to North Carolina Emergency Management for distribution to front line medical and other essential service providers.

Many of the 7,200+ SECU employees use gloves when handling cash or member documents working under challenging conditions to provide financial services to the Credit Union’s 2.5 million members. This donation provides support where it is urgently needed to protect medical service providers on the front lines of the pandemic.

“In times like this, it’s imperative that we come together as a state and a nation to address the critical needs of our fellow neighbors,” said SECU President/CEO Mike Lord. “We are happy to donate these gloves to help protect those who are working to protect others.” Lord added, “SECU will continue to look for ways that we can support our members and help the people of North Carolina.”