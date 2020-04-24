Schools to remain closed for the semester

Gov. Roy Cooper today announced that North Carolina K-12 public schools will continue remote learning through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

“School buildings will stay closed to students for this school year, but school isn’t over,” said Cooper. “The decision to finish the year by remote learning was not made lightly, but it is the right thing to do to protect our students, teachers and communities. This is a difficult time for many children and parents, and I am grateful for all the educators, administrators, support staff and parents who have gone the extra mile to keep children learning.”

Cooper underscored the needs for schools to continue to provide school nutrition programs now and into the summer, and to be looking ahead and planning for when it is safe to re-convene schools in person. This includes how to get students back on track, especially those who have not been able to access remote learning or were already behind when schools closed to in-person instruction.

To help students without home internet access online learning opportunities, Cooper announced a partnership to equip more school buses with Wi-Fi. School buses with Wi-Fi will travel to areas that lack internet so students can turn in assignments, download materials, and connect with teachers. AT&T is providing 100 hot spots, Duke Energy Foundation is providing 80, and additional partners are expected to join the effort.

Cooper also released a recommended budget plan to invest $1.4 billion in emergency funds to help North Carolina respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding for this proposal would come predominantly from the state’s share of the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) and would be appropriated by the North Carolina General Assembly in its upcoming session.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every North Carolinian. This emergency funding proposal makes strong investments in public health, schools, local governments and small businesses to respond to this unprecedented crisis,” said Cooper.

Cooper and State Budget Director Charlie Perusse worked with state agencies, local governments, and other stakeholders to identify what immediate COVID-related needs were unmet by existing federal and commercial assistance to build a budget proposal that is responsive and responsible.

Key investments from this proposal include:

• $75 million to support testing, tracing and trends analysis as well as have the Personal Protective Equipment needed to help North Carolina move into Phase 1 of easing restrictions;

• $78 million for school nutrition to continue to serve as many as 500,000 meals a day to children who depend on these meals to meet basic nutrition needs typically met in school;

• $75 million for rural and underserved communities and health care providers that are particularly hard hit by COVID-19;

• $243 million for public schools to enhance remote learning and get ready for the next school year in a “new normal.” Funds are a joint request from DPI and the State Board of Education.

• $52 million to the UNC system and private colleges to help with remote learning and COVID-19 impacts;

• $300 million to assist local governments, distributed based partially on population and partially on acute need.

“We know that people are hurting, businesses are struggling, and local governments are facing severe shortages. That’s why we have to act now to get resources in the hands of people and organizations that provide vital support,” said Cooper.

The North Carolina Association of Educators released a statement in support of the governor’s decision to keep school buildings closed Friday.

“On behalf of the nearly 100,000 public school educators in North Carolina, we strongly support the decision Governor Cooper made today in closing school buildings for the remainder of the school year,” said NCAE President Mark Jewell. “While the school buildings remain closed, the education and learning will continue. Our educators continue to be on the front lines of this pandemic providing new remote learning opportunities and essential nutritional and emotional support, and we appreciate local school districts adhering to the more stringent personal protecting protocols and social distancing guidelines. I know this is an extremely difficult time for everyone, but if we all stay safe and healthy, we will come out stronger on the other side.”

Stokes County has had 11 positive coronavirus cases, and of that number, ten have recovered.

North Carolina: 8,052 cases and 269 deaths in the state as of Friday. In the area:

Davidson County has 113 positive cases, 84 recoveries, 4 deaths

Davie County has 28 positive cases, 19 recoveries, 2 deaths

Forsyth County has 146 positive cases, 108 recoveries, 5 deaths

Guilford County has 275 positive cases, 19 deaths

Randolph County has 107 positive cases, 2 deaths

Rockingham County has 22 positive cases, 15 recoveries, 2 deaths

Surry County has 12 positive cases

There have been more than 872,000 coronavirus cases in the United States, and more than 50,000 people have now died.

Cooper on Thursday extended North Carolina’s Stay-At-Home order through May 8. The orders extending closure of restaurants for dine-in service and bars and closure of other close-contact businesses are also extended through May 8. Details about North Carolina’s plan to lift restrictions in three phases once the data show that key metrics are headed in the right direction.

In Phase 1:

Modify the Stay-At-Home order allow travel not currently defined as essential allowing people to leave home for commercial activity at any business that is allowed to be open, such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops, houseware stores and other retailers.

Ensure that any open stores implement appropriate employee and consumer social distancing, enhanced hygiene and cleaning protocols, symptom screening of employees, accommodations for vulnerable workers, and provide education to employees and workers to combat misinformation.

Continue to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Reopen parks that have been closed subject to the same gathering limitation. Outdoor exercise will continue to be encouraged.

Continue to recommend face coverings in public spaces when 6 feet of distancing isn’t possible.

Encourage employers to continue teleworking policies.

Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings.

Local emergency orders with more restrictive measures may remain in place.

Phase 2 (At least 2-3 weeks after Phase 1)

Lift Stay-At-Home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home to stay safe.

Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services, and other businesses that can follow safety protocols including the potential need to reduce capacity.

Allow gathering at places such as houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity.

Increase in number of people allowed at gatherings.

Open public playgrounds.

Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings.

Phase 3 (At least 4-6 weeks after Phase 2)