10 cases here; 9 have recovered

Stokes County has 10 positive coronavirus cases in the county, and 9 of those have recovered, says Tammy Martin, the county’s Health Director. One patient who was in the hospital has been discharged, and another person is self-isolating at home. Eight additional people are under investgation.

One confrmed Stokes case is inside a nursing facility, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.

In a social media post, the Health Department also offered some explanation on testing, or lack of testing, within the county: “Due to limited supplies, many providers are only testing individuals with severe COVID-19 symptoms or those admitted to the hospital. Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms are being asked to stay home and contact medical providers by phone unless symptoms rise to the level of a medical emergency. Only those with laboratory confirmed cases are monitored by public health department staff.”

“We are still testing individuals that meet the testing criteria that was last updated on March 29,” said Martin. “The majority of our testing is being done at Novant. We have advised individuals (with symptoms) to call their primary care physician to see if they are in need of testing. We are still receiving test results daily of Stokes County residents who have been tested.”

The department reports that 260 individuals have been tested in the county, 163 women and 97 men. The ten confirmed cases were equally divided between men and women. As for age breakdown, six were between the ages of 25-49, three between ages 50-64, and only one age 65 or over.

The testing guidelines say medical personnel should make the judgment call on whether “a patient has mild signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 (fever and cough) or more severe symptoms requiring in-person medical care (shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest discomfort, altered thinking, cyanosis). In general, patients in non-congregate settings who have mild symptoms compatible with COVID-19 that do not progress do not need testing for COVID-19 and should be instructed to stay and recover at home. … Patients should be counseled to call if they have worsening signs or symptoms of respiratory illness. … Patients with mild symptoms who can recover at home should self-isolate for at least seven days past when symptoms first appeared and at least three days have passes since recovery, defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms.”

In North Carolina, 5,024 cases have been confirmed, and 108 people have died. Surry County has had 10 cases but no deaths, Rockingham County has had 16 cases and two deaths, Forsyth has had 121 cases and four deaths, and Guilford 137 cases with 10 deaths. Rowan County has become the latest hot spot, with 204 cases and three dead, with most of the cases in a single nursing home.

According to Johns Hopkins, there have been more that 602,000 cases in the U.S., and the death toll has surpassed 25,000. Globally, nearly 2 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with 112,000 deaths.

To recap for North Carolina residents:

• Gov. Cooper announced a statewide stay-at-home order that will be in effect through April 29. The order directs North Carolina residents to leave only for “essential activities,” and maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

• K-12 public schools statewide are closed through May 15.

• The state is temporarily prohibiting utilities from cutting off people who are unable to pay for their “electric, gas, water and wastewater services.”

• North Carolina’s tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15 for individual, corporate, and franchise taxes, in keeping with the rescheduled IRS due date.

• On April 7, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced it would provide financial assistance to help certain eligible essential workers afford child care, and give bonuses to child care teachers and staff working during the pandemic.

• The state received approval from FEMA to establish alternative housing for people with unstable housing who must quarantine either as a precautionary measure or after being exposed to the virus. The state aims to provide more than 16,500 individual housing units in hotels, motels, dormitories, and trailers.

• An April 9 executive order requires retail stores still operating to implement stricter social distancing policies, like limiting the number people inside at once requiring specific cleaning measures, and designating certain shopping times for high-risk individuals.

• The order makes specific public health and safety measures mandatory for nursing homes, and recommends other long-term care facilities follow those directives. It also streamlines the process for employers filing unemployment claims on behalf of their workers.

