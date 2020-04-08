Cope named new County Extension Director

DANBURY — Dr. Emily Cope is the new County Extension Director for Stokes County.

She follows Carl Mitchell in the post.

Cope is a North Carolina native, former 4-H’er, and a North Carolina State University Animal Science alum. Prior to joining Stokes County, she worked as the Animal Science Extension Specialist at North Carolina A&T State University, specializing in small ruminant programs.

Ruminants are mammal that chews their cud. The ruminants comprise the cattle, sheep, antelopes, deer, giraffes, and their relatives.

Cope accompanied her husband to St. Kitts while he attended veterinary school. While in the Caribbean, Emily worked for Ross University School of Veterinary medicine as their Research Administrator. Additionally, she worked closely with the St. Kitts Department of Agriculture to help local producers reach higher finishing weights on small ruminants.

Before returning to North Carolina, Cope earned her doctorate in ruminant nutrition and physiology from the University of Tennessee.

She lives in Lexington with her small animal veterinary husband Andrew, son Wyatt (age 22 months), soon-to-be baby boy number two (due May 9), and a chocolate lab. Cope has a love for family, farming, and food. She and her family enjoy spending time on the family farm where the pastures are spotted with paint quarter horses and angus cattle.

She is very excited about joining Stokes County Cooperative Extension and looks forward to meeting the community.