Mayor asks King residents to be ‘nicer’

KING — The City Council for King met Monday night by Zoom video conference call – a first – during this unusual time of doing things much differently.

In his opening and closing remarks, Mayor Jack Warren pleaded for people to stay at home and heed the orders about essential and non-essential travel. But if you have to go out, the Mayor asked that people be … well, nicer.

“I’ve had people tell me they they’ve seen some of the rudest people in King they’ve ever seen,” the Mayor said, “getting cussed out for not being able to sell them this product or that. We need to be patient and have sympathy for those people on the front lines. So we say a little prayer for them and want them to know we love them, and love all King citizens.

“We’re having a tough time right now, but we will get through this,” Warren added. “We don’t need to go back to normal when this is over, but go back to better than normal.”

“Everyone is getting use to this new normal,” City Manager Homer Dearmin, who noted it was his third video conference of the day.

“For my daughter it’s Day 6 of school and Day 6 of crying,” said Council member Wesley Carter.

The Council learned that as of Monday night there have been eight cases in the county, with six of those patients already recovered. Neighboring Forsyth County has had 99 cases, with 41 closed and two deaths. There could be a surge of cases in the next three weeks, they were told, and the “stay-at-home” orders may need to be extended beyond the end of April.

City Fire Chief Steve Roberson said he was reaching out to people in the community to promote the 2-1-1 call system. “The 9-1-1 system is overwhelmed with people calling with their COVID-19 questions,” Roberson said. “If you have questions about that, you need to call 2-1-1.”

He noted a decrease in call volume for fires and EMS needs. “Maybe that’s a glimmer of hope that people are staying home and heeding the warnings on how dangerous this is,” he said.

Roberson said he’d listened in to a FEMA call earlier in the day on “a recovery process when this is all over.”

Capt. Ian Tedder of the King Police said he’s seen a similar reduction in calls, with one exception: domestic violence incidents. Tedder said that police have been patrolling the stores that are open to try and show a police presence in those businesses.

In other business the Council:

• Appointed Mayor Warren to serve on the newly forming Hospital Operations Committee after hearing a presentation from County Commissioner Rick Morris, who is chairing the committee. It was formed when the LifeBrite Hospital Bylaws were update a couple of weeks ago. Morris ran through the events of the last few weeks to create a nine-person committee with representation from the three municipalities included.

“The hospital has been a little more reactive than proactive,” Morris said, “so we’ve upgraded the bylaws to have a more proactive approach. This will be like an active board of trustees, and would look at more than just the hospital (in Danbury) but providing medical services throughout the county. We want to improve the hospital and all those services, and look strategically at what medical services will look like in the next 10-15 years. Bottom line is that we want to keep the hospital open and provide services – something that might set us up as a notch above other counties.”

Councilman Carter said King is “historically underserved, with no E.R., no urgent care.”

• Approved a bid from BB&T/Truist Bank to finance the updating of the Kensington Pump Station;

• Had no one sign up to speak for a public hearing on the plan for street paving, so that project will move forward;

• Tabled discussion of when to schedule Strategic Planning Workshop meetings;

• Learned that work repairing the washed-out section of Brown Road has started;

• Decided to wait until the Council’s May 4 meeting to make a decision on Fourth of July activities, namely the fireworks display. City Manager Dearmin told Council members that Zambelli’s Fireworks, the vendor for King’s annual display, had said that towns could cancel by May 15 without paying any cost. “I’m not sure where we will be by them but hopefully we’ll be good to go,” said Dearmin. “I’m not in favor of canceling now because then we’ll be off their list and never get back on,” said Mayor Warren. When the question of whether or not people could stay in their cars and watch the fireworks, Capt. Tedder responded that “I think we would still be in violation (of the “no more than 10 people gathered” ordinance) the way I read it. Hopefully this will be over with.”