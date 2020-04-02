Coronavirus resources: Things you need to know

CHILDCARE

The Stokes Family YMCA is an emergency childcare location, serving healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential front-line workers such as grocery store or pharmacy employees who need to go to work and serve the community during the pandemic. This service began Monday at the Stokes Y in King. Visit ymc.org/keepingyouhealthy for more information.

COUNTY OFFICES

County offices remain closed to the public. Officials ask that you conduct business by phone by calling 336-593-2811 and select the office you need to speak with.

If you have questions about COVID-19, call Stokes County Health Department at 336-593-2400. Hours are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also email covid19@co.stokes.nc.us, and a staff member will respond to your question.

County boards have agreed to meet electronically until further notice.

The three Municipalities in the county have also closed their offices.

EDUCATION

Online resources for educators, parents, caretakers and children can be found at:

• NC Department of Public Instruction: Remote Learning Resources and Information

• PBS Kids

• Highlights for Kids

• ABC Ya

The Stokes County Arts Council has been using Facebook Live to offer webinars and classes.

Forsyth Tech campus buildings are closed, but the college is open for remote services and classes. For more information go to: forsythtech.edu/healthalert

EVICTIONS/FORECLOSURES

North Carolina will stop eviction and foreclosure hearings for the next 30 days as part of the court system’s latest effort to reduce courthouse traffic and slow the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement offers some temporary relief to the state’s at-risk families.

INTERNET/PHONE SERVICE

As the coronavirus continues to spread, Charter Communications offered free Spectrum internet access for 60 days to students who don’t currently use the service. Charter, the parent company of Spectrum, said both broadband and WiFi services would be installed for free in new student households. The offer is available to both K-12 and college students.

In Stokes County, 13.9% of residents don’t have computers, and 38.6% don’t have high-speed internet that allows for video streaming.

Comcast is offering free Xfinity WiFi hotspots to anyone across the country – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers, 60 days of unlimited data at no additional charge for current customers and no late fees or disconnects to internet services, as long as the customer contacts them and inform them of their situation.

Spectrum is suspending late fees and terminations on residential or small business accounts due to nonpayment for 60 days. Spectrum is also offer new customers who don’t have Spectrum internet two free months of internet and WiFi.

AT&T is suspending disconnections due to non-payments, waiving related late fees and providing all consumer home internet wireline customers with unlimited data.

Verizon is waiving late fees until May 16 and will not terminate service to customers impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak. Verizon is also offering free international calling to countries identified by the Center for Disease Control as level 3 impacted by the coronavirus.

T-Mobile is offering all current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers 60 days of unlimited smartphone data and an additional 20GB of mobile hotspot/tethering service.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, NCDHHS recommends that all facilities that serve as residential establishments for high risk persons restrict visitors. Exceptions should include end of life care or other situations determined by the facility to necessitate a visit. If visitation is allowed, the visitor should be screened and restricted if they have a respiratory illness or potential exposure to COVID-19. Facilities are encouraged to implement social distancing measures and perform temperature and respiratory symptom screening of residents and staff. These establishments include settings such as nursing homes, independent and assisted living facilities, correction facilities, and facilities that care for medically vulnerable children. For more information visit www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/covid-19-long-term

MEALS FOR CHILDREN

Though many schools are closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, several school districts including Stokes County are providing free meals for children age 2-18. In order to help parents find those resources, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a text message service to help families find free meals in their area. Cooper said parents who need help getting food for their family can text FOODNC to 877-877 to find places nearby that are donating free meals. Parents can also call 2-1-1 to find meal sites in their neighborhood. No Kid Hungry has also created a map of local school sites, community organizations and food assistance programs across North Carolina.

“Free, To-Go Meals” service for all children or young adults ages 2-18 from 11:00-1:00 at the following locations:

South District

London Elementary School – 609 School St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

Southeastern Stokes Middle School – 1044 N Main St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

Palmyra Church – 5076 North Carolina Hwy 8 S, Germanton, NC 27019

North District

Piney Grove Middle School – 3415 Piney Grove Church Rd, Lawsonville, NC 27022

Sandy Ridge Elementary School – 1070 Amostown Rd, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046

Brown Mountain Church – 2269 North Carolina Hwy 66 N, Westfield, NC 27053

West District

Chestnut Grove Middle School – 2185 Chestnut Grove Rd, King, NC 27021

Poplar Springs Elementary School – 223 Hobe Kiser Rd, King, NC 27021

Quaker Gap Church – 2265 Flat Shoals Rd, King, NC 27021

All sites are drive-through sites only. Families are asked to stay in their cars and may pull up to the designated area. An employee will provide the number of meals needed.

MEDICAID

All Medicaid and Food and Nutrition applications can be completed on‐line at epass.nc.gov, by mail, or by phone at (336)593‐2861.North Carolina Medicaid is working with its federal, state and local partners to ensure Medicaid services continue to be delivered without interruption during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. Medicaid-related resources listed below will be updated as announced. For more information about COVID-19, visit the NCDHHS webpage. Submit Medicaid policy-related COVID-19 questions to medicaid.covid19@dhhs.nc.gov.

MEDICARE

• Medicare covers the lab tests for COVID-19. You pay no out-of-pocket costs.

• Medicare covers all medically necessary hospitalizations. This includes if you’re diagnosed with COVID-19 and might otherwise have been discharged from the hospital after an inpatient stay, but instead you need to stay in the hospital under quarantine.

• At this time, there’s no vaccine for COVID-19. However, if one becomes available, it will be covered by all Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Part D).

• If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, you have access to these same benefits. Medicare allows these plans to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 lab tests. Many plans offer additional telehealth benefits beyond the ones described below. Check with your plan about your coverage and costs.

• Scammers may use the coronavirus national emergency to take advantage of people while they’re distracted. As always, guard your Medicare card like a credit card, check Medicare claims summary forms for errors, and if someone calls asking for your Medicare Number, hang up!

MENTAL HEALTH

The Disaster Distress help line is available 24 hours a day for anyone in distress. Dial 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

TAXES

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced today that the federal income tax filing due date is automatically extended from April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020. Taxpayers can also defer federal income tax payments due on April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax.

Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the IRS to qualify for this automatic federal tax filing and payment relief. Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline, can request a filing extension by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on IRS.gov. Businesses who need additional time must file Form 7004. The IRS urges taxpayers who are due a refund to file as soon as possible. Most tax refunds are still being issued within 21 days.

TRAVEL

The U.S. Department of State provides information to help travelers assess the risks of international travel. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that travelers defer all cruise travel worldwide. Older adults and travelers with underlying health issues are also encouraged to avoid crowded places and non-essential travel. Travelers returning from areas with widespread community transmission must stay home for 14 days after returning. See the CDC travel advisories for a list of countries that are currently experiencing widespread community transmission.

UNEMPLOYMENT

If you are laid off work temporarily or if your hours are reduced due to a business slowdown or a lack of demand as a result of COVID-19, you may be able to receive unemployment benefits. In order to determine eligibility, you must first apply for unemployment. If you’re temporarily out of work or working reduced hours due to COVID-19, select one of those two separation reasons when filing your claim. If you have filed a claim, it will take about 14 days to receive your first payment. DES is awaiting guidance from the federal government about the additional $600 in weekly federal assistance. The additional $600 in federal benefits will be for weeks ending April 4 – July 31. DES is awaiting guidance for issuing those payments. Any benefits owed will be paid retroactively. For details, go to https://des.nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-nc-unemployment-insurance-information

UTILITIES

Duke Energy will not disconnect any customer’s service for non-payment, including home and business accounts.

Piedmont Natural Gas is suspending disconnections for nonpayment on all home and business accounts in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Dominion Energy, the natural gas provider for Gastonia, Concord, Iredell, Kannapolis and nearby areas is suspending disconnections.

EnergyUnited will not disconnect service to any accounts of their electric members or propane customers due to non-payment through the end of March.

WI-FI HOTSPOTS

RiverStreet Networks is teaming up with local businesses to provide free WiFi hotspots for students, educators, and employees who may not have connectivity while at home.

n Stokes County: