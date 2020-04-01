Lessons for teachers

Melanie Sparks snaps a selfie and her daughter Aubree while doing one of the daily PE activities from Mr. Goodson at Mount Olive Elementary: “walk 15 minutes with your family.” Griffin Sparks joins in with sister Aubree for her second week of at-home dance class videos from the Dancing Daughters Ministry. Griffin and Aubree sit down for a school lunch that their mom picked up for them at Chestnut Grove. Underwear sorting time become play time for Mason and his little brother Alexander, age 11 months. Mason watches a “Morning Welcome” video posted by his teacher, Lisa Wyatt, on Monday.

This week Stokes County’s teachers began at-home instruction for their students after much preparation and set-up. But what about those teachers who are also parents of school-age children. The Stokes News asked a couple of local teachers about their experiences thus far:

Dr. Elizabeth Cox-Franklin and her husband, Eric, have two boys. Mason is in Pre-K at Walnut Cove Elementary and Alexander is 11 months old. Eric works at Reynolds American in downtown Winston-Salem and Elizabeth is the counselor at Stokes Early College High School.

Melanie Sparks is a high school Exceptional Children’s (EC) teacher. She taught math for 15 years, and this is fourth year as an EC teacher. Her husband works third shift as a machinist for a manufacturing company. They have a tenth-grade son, a seventh-grade son, and a third-grade daughter.

Does this feel overwhelming at all? What have been the biggest challenges?

Elizabeth: Honestly, it feels completely overwhelming. My husband and I are both trying to work full-time, teach Mason his Pre-K curriculum, and take care of Alexander. We both feel like there are just not enough hours in the day. We switch child-care duties on and off during the day, but that leaves work for us to do once the kids are in bed. Trying to keep Mason in a routine similar to Pre-K is a bit of a challenge. He’s used to just having fun and playing when he’s home, so not surprisingly he’s not 100% interested in doing his work and sticking to the schedule we’re trying to set.

Melanie: Yes, this absolutely feels overwhelming! I teach an inclusion Biology, an inclusion Math 1, and an Occupational Math 1. For my inclusion classes, I am trying to learn how to effectively serve my EC students and provide Specially Designed Instruction using an online platform. For my Occupational class, I am trying to learn how to deliver instruction as well as provide support when most of them struggle to understand and comprehend the material when I am right by their side, walking them through every step. I am also a parent of three children who are enrolled in three different levels of schooling. I am trying to make sure that all three of them are checking their emails, logging into their Google Classrooms, and engaging in the materials that their teachers are posting. Those have been my biggest challenges, but there’s also the fact that both of my boys will have monumental birthdays (13 and 16) during this time of social distancing, and restaurants are closed for dining-in. I’m wondering if the grocery store will have the supplies I need when I need them, refereeing three bored, cooped-up children and trying to keep them quiet while their dad sleeps during the day, managing the laundry, dishes, and meals, wondering when this is all going to end, and the list goes on and on. It is all so overwhelming!

What special skills have you had to fall back on to switch from in-school teacher to at-home teacher?

Elizabeth: Being the counselor, I think my patience, comfort with uncertainty, and flexibility are proving particularly useful. I don’t necessarily have lessons that I need to post and papers to grade, but I am trying to project a feeling of calm and sense that, “This is something we can get through together” to my students.

Melanie: I have tried to go in to work for a few hours each day to focus on what I need to do as an in-school teacher. Then, when I get home, I focus my attention on being an at-home teacher and mom. I am struggling with balance just like everyone else, right now, but we are all just doing the best we can with what we have.

What kind of resources have you found? Any problems with the technology?

Melanie: I did my master’s online through Appalachian State University, so I have had some experience with video-conferencing and submitting work online as a student, but I graduated in December of 2015, so things have changed a little bit since then. As a teacher pre-coronavirus, we have had lots of professional development using online tools, apps, extensions, as well as many of the Google features, but we have only used them with “live” students. As for new technology, so far, I have been introduced to Zoom, Google Hangouts, Google Meet, Google Voice, Kami, Blendspace, Loom, and SeeSaw for my daughter. I wouldn’t say I have had any problems per se. It’s just a lot of information at once that we are expected to not only learn but to use effectively and quickly. Our emails have been overloaded with information, and at this point, it is very hard to differentiate the useful from the un-useful information. Not to mention the fact that we also have to worry about accessibility for our students. I have contacted all of my students, and luckily, they all said that they have a device and internet access, but will they manage their time wisely? Will they do the work? Will they attend my E-office hours to ask questions if they have them? This is a big change for students and teachers! We will all just have to “roll with the punches,” make adjustments when necessary, and do the best we can.

What’s the most frustrating thing? Any silver linings?

Elizabeth: Eric and I are loving the extra time with Mason and Alexander. Like most parents in our situation, we’re stressed in ways that we never imagined. It’s hard being confined to your house when you and your kids are used to being out and about. We spend a lot of time at the Kaleidium, in parks and on playgrounds, and just running our normal errands together. We can’t do that now. But as anyone with kids will tell you, the time goes by far too quickly. I don’t know how Mason’s turning 5 in May and Alexander’s turning 1 in April — it feels like they were just born! We’re frustrated that we won’t be able to celebrate our boys’ birthdays the way we planned this year and we miss spending time with my parents and Eric’s parents. But our hope is that by staying at home and away from people, we’re in some way helping to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Melanie: I miss my students! I was meant to interact with “live” students, present information, receive immediate feedback through something as small as a facial expression, and meet kids where they are to deliver content in a way that they can understand it, learn it, and retain it. I honestly don’t know how effective I am going to be teaching this way, and that frustrates me the most. You can always find a positive, and we have to focus on the positive in this time of uncertainty. Families are spending time together, at home. They are talking to each other, playing games, and completing projects. Church is accessible to everyone, since nearly all services have gone online. Workouts and fitness programs are accessible to everyone, since many apps and businesses are offering free workout videos or trials during this time. Churches and gyms can be very intimidating places, but there is nothing intimidating about trying those places out in the comfort of your own home. People are helping their fellow neighbors, the elderly, and those who have temporarily lost their income. I believe this is helping us all to realize what is important in life, to be grateful for what we have, and how temporary the things of this world actually are.

Are you optimistic about getting back into the classroom after May 15? Or do you think we’re done for the school term?

Elizabeth: Well, as far the Early College goes, I think we are pretty much done. We’re on a different schedule from the traditional schools and our last day was scheduled to be May 15. I wouldn’t be surprised if the traditional schools are done, as well. I’m hoping that isn’t the case because I think it would be beneficial for students to have some sort of formal closure on the school year. I know Mason misses his friends and teachers and he would really enjoy getting to spend the last few weeks of the traditional school year with them.

Melanie: It’s funny you ask that. I always tell my children to “prepare for the worst and hope for the best.” In a conversation with my daughter, in the first week of no school, I told her my feelings on the best versus the worst. The worst: this will last until mid-summer, we will celebrate all three kids’ birthdays during this, there will be no end-of-the-year school fun, and even summer activities like swim team, church camp, VBS, and family vacations will be affected. The best: we will get to go back to school mid-May, and the kids will get to close out the school year on a good note, and we will still get to enjoy most of our “normal,” summer activities. I am hopeful and prayerful that we will get to experience the “best,” but I also want to be realistic with myself and my kids regarding what we might have to endure.

How are the kids reacting to this craziness? Are they frightened at the uncertainty of the situation, when it will end, etc.? Or is it all fun?

Elizabeth: Mason is having fun staying at home, though he does tell me he misses his friends and Mrs. Wyatt, his teacher. I think our seniors at the Early College are mostly disappointed. Prom has been postponed, graduation has been rescheduled, and they’re missing an entire quarter of getting to spend time with each other before going their separate ways. Sure, it’s nice to sleep in some, but they have been looking forward to senior year since ninth grade if not before.

Melanie: Although they do want to know when this is all going to end, I haven’t noticed or felt any fear from my kids or my students. They are feeling overwhelmed with all the changes and with everything being “thrown at them at once.” And they are feeling frustrated that they can’t be with their friends and believe it or not frustrated that they can’t go to school. All of my kids and many of my students have expressed that they “would rather be in school.” Kids find comfort in routine and predictability. This has taken that comfortable feeling from them, and it’s difficult to process. They are, however, thankful to sleep in and be able to eat when they want to, which has put quite a strain on my grocery budget.

Have you communicated with your school students?

Elizabeth: I have been communicating mostly by email, but I also send messages using the “Remind” application. I have also set up a separate phone number that students can call during school hours if they need help with anything be that summer programs, college financial aid questions, or mental health issues. I want students to know that I’m easily accessible, but as a counselor, I also need to set boundaries for them.

Melanie: Prior to the start of virtual school, I contacted each of the students on my EC caseload and in my Occupational Math 1 class to ensure that they have a device and internet access. Once virtual school starts, I will be in touch with all of my students, in some way (text, email, phone call, video chat, etc.), multiple times a week to deliver material, support their diverse learning needs, provide guidance, and answer questions.

I’ve seen a couple of stories where non-teaching parents, thrust into this new role, say after just a few days that their child’s teacher ought to be paid “a million dollars a year.” How does that make you feel?

Elizabeth: I can’t help but laugh a little, but I also have to sigh and say, “Why is it taking a global pandemic for so many people to realize how much work teachers and school personnel do?” l think it’s impossible to place a dollar amount on the work that teachers do, but we know their work is invaluable. After all, without an educated population our country — and the whole world — will have serious issues. I’m a big believer in the idea that education is a public good. Everyone benefits from it.

Melanie: It makes me laugh. As a parent, I know that our own children never behave the same way for us as they do for other adults, so some of the problems the parents are experiencing are problems we would never see in the classroom. However, many of the problems are the same problems we deal with every day and they never see. I would love to see these feelings result in a sustained greater appreciation for teaching as a profession that results in action, but I suppose we’ll find that out as we reach the end of this trial and things get back to “normal.”