Sheriff’s Report

Be advised that court has been delayed for several weeks due to the coronavirus, so many of these trial dates will change.

Gabriel Samual Nance, 39, of Sandy Ridge, was arrested on march 12 for felony first-degree burglary. Bond was set at $50,000. He was assigned a March 19 trial date.

David Odell Priddy, 47, of Madison, was arrested March 12 for three felony charges: breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond was set at $5,000 and he has a April 15 trial date.

Jonathan Matthew McMillian, 37, of King, was arrested March 12 for misdemeanor child abuse. Bond was $5,000 and he has an April 20 court date.

Christopher Joe Fulk, 33, of Danbury, was charged on March 12 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bond was $5,000 and he has a April 14 trial date.

Jonas Gene Swain, 30, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on March 12 for failure to appear in Forsyth County court. His bond was set at $5,000 and he was assigned a March 17 court appearance in Winston-Salem.

Joshua Forbes Pendleton, 28, of Mount Airy, was charged March 12 with failure to appear in Stokes court on a reckless driving charge. Bond was $1,500 and he is to appear in court April 27.

Mathew William Greer, 29, of Madison, was arrested March 11 for failure to appear. His bond was $1,000 and he is to appear in court on April 8.

Lynanne Nicole Haga, 27, of Germanton, was charged on March 11 with possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, and given an April 28 court date.

Karen Jean Chaney, 46, of Westfield, was arrested March 11 for failure to appear in court. Her bond was $1,000, and she was assigned a trial date of April 27.

Clint Lewis Haley, 43, of Stoneville, was arrested for breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, a felony, on March 10. His bond was $5,000 and he has a May 19 trial date.

Samantha Dawn Mitchell, 27, of Pilot Mountain, was arrested on March 10 for failure to appear in Rockingham County court. Her trial date in Wentworth was March 19.

Sabrina Nicole Perdue, 29, no address, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a jail on March 10. Bond was set at $5,000 and she has an April 6 court appearance. She was also charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County and was to appear in Winston-Salem court on March 12.

Marvin Ray Chriscoe Jr., 28, of Walnut Cove, was arrested March 9 for four felonies: three counts of identity theft, and one of financial card theft. Bond was $50,000, and he has a April 15 court date.

Michael Lacy Wood, 34, of King, was charged on March 10 with two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. Bond was $1,000 and his trial date was March 18.

Kristina Nicole Murray, 36, of Madison, was arrested March 10 for a misdemeanor child support violation. No bond or court date was listed.

Crystal Lamrouex, 62, of King, was charged with failure to appear on March 10. Bond was $1,500 and she has an April 21 court appearance.

Fernando Mauricio Coello, 23, of Mount Airy, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County on March 10. Bond was $500 and he is to appear in court on April 14.

Lori Lee Hicks, 38, of Westfield, was arrested March 10 for simple possession of marijuana and simple possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. Her trial date is April 24.

Nicholas Glenn Adams, 26, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear on March 9. His bond was $400 and he was to be in court on March 24.

Erica Renee Chriscoe, 38, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on March 10 for several felonies: identity theft, financial card theft, and obtaining property by false pretenses. Bond was set at $50,000, and she has an April 15 trial date.

Kathy Ann Jarvis, 38, of Pilot Mountain, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear in Surry County. Her total bond was $2,500, and she was to be in court in Dobson on March 17 and March 23.

Scott Hampton, 30, of Sparta, was arrested on March 7 for resisting an officer, a misdemeanor. His bond was $5,000 and he had a March 23 court date.

Carnice Lee Artis Jr., 31, of Walnut Cove, was arrested March 6 for failure to return rental property, a misdemeanor. No bond or trial date was listed on the arrest form.

Brandon Nelson Cox, 34, of King, was arrested March 6 for felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His court date was March 6.

Timothy Joel Duggins, 58, of Winston-Salem, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine on March 6. Bond was $3,000 and he was given an April 4 court date.

Ricky June Tompkins, 32, of Germanton, was charged on March 6 with assault on a female and communicating threats. His court date was March 23.

Brandon Darrell Wilson, 23, of King, was arrested March 5 for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a felony, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $2,500 and he had a March 25 trial date.

Douglas Brent Creson, 46, no address, was charged March 4 with misdemeanor larceny in Guilford County. He is to appear in court in Greensboro on April 16.

Dustin Dale Overby, 34, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on March 3 for failure to appear in Rockingham County. Bond was $2,000 and he was to be in court in Wentworth on March 3.

Matthew James Murray, 31, of Lawsonville, was charged on March 3 with failure to appear in Rockingham County. His bond was $10,000. He is to be in court in Wentworth on March 30.

Joe Lee Brim Jr., 42, of Madison, was charged March 3 with failure to appear in Rockingham County and also failure to comply with a court order. His bond was $320. He is to be in court in Wentworth on March 30.

Brian Daniel Bassett, 29, of High Point, was arrested on March 3 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was $5,000, and his trial date was March 24.

Jody Ladd Dellenback, 33, of Pinnacle, was charged with assault on a female, assault on an officer, resisting an officer, and injury to personal property, all misdemeanors, on March 2. His trial date was March 24.

Pamela P. Nance, 32, of Wilmington, was arrested on March 2 for failure to appear in Stokes County court. Her bond was $10,000. She was to be in court on March 2.

Ricky Shawn Samas, 40, of Youngsville, was charged on March 2 for failure to appear in Forsyth County. Bond was $500 and he was to be in court on March 16.

Joseph Landon Swain, 44, of Winston-Salem, was charged with domestic trespass on March 2. He was to be in court on March 11.

Shannon Dianne Bullins, 36, of Walnut Cove, was arrested March 2 for failure to appear. Her bond was set at $50,000 and she was to be in court on March 18.

The theft of a chainsaw, weed-eater and leaf blower from an outbuilding on Old Garner Drive in King was investigated on March 9. Total value of the items was $1,400.

Tools were reported stolen from a home in Germanton on March 9. Two doors were also damaged. Value of the tools was around $300.

A Ford F-150 pickup, valued at $5,000, was reportedly taken from a Germanton business on March 5.

A breaking and entering and larceny was reported on March 4. The victim said someone removed tools and a wallet from his truck.

A Madison man told deputies that someone stole $400 in cash from him on March 4.

Deputies investigated a breaking and entering and larceny on Pine Hall Road on March 3. Among the items reported taken were two televisions, a window air conditioning unit and a .38 caliber pistol.

A Mount Airy man reported on March 3 that his ex-girlfriend hit him in the back of the head with a jar.

On March 2 someone broke into a storage building at a job site in Walnut Cove. Among the items taken were a chainsaw, an acetylene torch, and a grease gun.

A $500 impact drill in its case was reported stolen from a home on Feb. 29 on YMCA Camp Road in King.

Two rings worth a total of $1,000 were reported stolen from a window sill at a Westfield residence on Feb. 28.