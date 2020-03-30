Monday Update: Statewide ‘stay home’ order goes into effect today

Gov. Cooper announces additional restrictions for North Carolina. -

North Carolina’s new statewide “stay at home” order is effective today (Monday) at 5 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper’s order also bans gatherings of more than 10 people, as Stokes County Heath Director Tammy Martin had done earlier.

“It is what we need to do to save lives,” Cooper said. “These are tough directives but I need you to take them seriously.”

The order, which will remain in place for 30 days, does not affect critical businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, restaurants. Employees of those businesses will not need special papers to show law enforcement. Residents will be able to leave their homes for their jobs, to take care of a relative or friend to get exercise.

Cooper stressed the importance of social distancing — staying six feet from other people — especially since the Centers for Disease Control now says North Carolina now has widespread infection. “No one is immune,” he said.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow across the state, topping 1,206 in 78 counties as of 9 a.m. Monday, and more expected as delayed test results come back. Four deaths have also been reported — the latest ones in Harnett and Johnston counties.

Nearly 19,000 people have been tested in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Mecklenburg County has the most reported cases in North Carolina, with 336. Wake County has 166 reported cases, and Durham County has 107. Forsyth County has reported 35 cases.

The majority of cases are people between the ages of 25 and 49 years old, the NCDHHS said. As of Sunday, 91 people in the state were in the hospital with COVID-19.

Stokes County continues to see no cases.

Stokes Conty Health Department said that in the case of a positive test, it will research the patient’s recent movementa and follow up with anyone who is identified as a “close contact.” The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines “close contact” as being within six feet for 10 minutes or more.

While testing continues, the state entered a new phase in its response efforts Thursday, with health officials instructing residents to stay home if they think they have coronavirus or even have mild symptoms and call their doctor for medical advice. The updated guidance, which comes from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, is intended to slow the spread of the virus.

“A test will not change what someone with mild symptoms will do,” said Dr. Betsy Tilson, the state health director, adding there is no treatment or vaccine for the virus.

Tilson when someone with mild illness leaves home, they could expose others — including people in high-risk categories for more serious symptoms and health care workers — if they have the virus or be exposed themselves.

She said that with a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment, supplies need to be preserved to allow health care providers to care for people who need medical attention.

“Testing is most important for people who are seriously ill, in the hospital, people in high-risk settings like nursing homes or long-term care facilities, health care workers and other first responders who are caring for those with COVID-19,” she said.

All of these chances have resulted in something of a new normal for residents and it could be that way for some time, with K-12 public schools now closed until May 15, restaurants relegated to takeout and delivery only, churches forced to live-steam services and find creative ways to minister to members.

Cooper said he knows this order as well as previous ones to school schools and many other businesses will “lead to more hardship and heartache.” He said more than 200,000 unemployment claims have been filed, mostly those who have lost jobs because of the pandemic.

“I will do everything in my power to cushion the economic blow,” he said. “We will not forget those who lost their livelihood.”

Nationally on Sunday, President Trump officially reversed his call to reopen businesses by Easter and said he will extend the nation’s coronavirus social distancing guidelines to April 30.

“The modelling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks,” Trump said at the White House. “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won.”

The guidelines cover work from home directives, travel limitations, business closures and other efforts to combat the virus. Trump said that his office will give more details about the new plans on Tuesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the new extensions are a “wise and prudent decision.”

“We can expect that by June 1st, we will be well on our way to recovery,” Trump said. “We think by June 1st., a lot of great things will be happening.”

The number of coronavirus cases around the world have reached over 710,000, according to Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. leads the world with 135,499 cases followed by Italy with 97,689 cases and China 82,122 cases, according to the data. Italy has the most COVID-19-related fatalities with 10,779 deaths, followed by Spain with 6,606 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

There are at least 2,409 deaths in the country. At least 148,000 people have recovered from the virus during this pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, said it is possible that 100,000 to 200,000 people in the U.S. will die from the coronavirus

Fauci, who appeared on CNN Sunday morning, was asked about how many cases there will be in the U.S. and estimated there will be anywhere from one to two million cases.

The doctor noted that while his previous experience shows that modeling overshoots to show the best and worst case scenario, the “reality is somewhere in the middle.”

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, expressed doubt on Sunday that the White House would lift its social distancing guidelines at the end of its 15-day time frame, projecting it “would be a matter of weeks” before the U.S. is ready to start pulling back restrictions.

“My own opinion, looking at the way things are, I doubt if that would be the case,” Fauci said. “And if we need to push the date forward, we will push the date forward.”

The Trump administration issued federal guidance that urged Americans to avoid gathering in large groups and stay at home for 15 days. That period, which began March 16, would end Monday. But Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and who sits on Trump’s coronavirus task force, said the social distancing measures are likely to remain.

“It’s going to be a matter of weeks. It’s not going to be tomorrow, and it’s certainly not going to be next week,” he said. “It’s going to be a little bit more than that.”

Fauci’s assessment Sunday echoes comments from Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who acknowledged days after the administration’s announcement that the 15-day period would likely not be enough.

Americans who are eligible to receive one-time payments from the federal government as part of a massive coronavirus economic relief package will see that money deposited into their bank accounts “within three weeks,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday.

“We expect that within three weeks, that people who have direct deposit with information with us will see those direct deposits into their bank accounts, and we will create a web-based system for people where we don’t have their direct deposit, they can upload it so that they can get the money immediately as opposed to checks in the mail,” Mnuchin said on “Face the Nation.”

As part of the $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress last week and signed by President Trump on Friday, Americans who make up to $75,000 will receive $1,200 checks, plus $500 per dependent child.

