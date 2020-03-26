Thursday update: Stricter measures are coming

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says that additional restrictions and orders will be forthcoming after the state reported is first two deaths from coronavirus.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you that these will not be our last,” Cooper said in his Wednesday briefing, adding that a number of people are hospitalized in critical condition who “are fighting for their lives.”

“Today is a stark reminder that we must take this disease seriously, all of us, young and old, employers and employees. This virus can be deadly. That is why our daily lives have had to change so dramatically. I know it is hard, but it is necessary.”

Cooper did not issue a stay-at-order, as several North Carolina counties and cities and many other states have done, including Forsyth and Guilford counties. He said the state is in the process of developing additional restrictions that “will be released soon.”

“These are difficult and deliberate decisions,” he said. “It is important that we get it right. The objective is to save lives.”

Cooper said the state has taken a number of “difficult but necessary actions” to slow the spread of the virus and keep the health care system from being overwhelmed.

On Monday Cooper extended the closure of K-12 public schools until May 15 and ordered that additional service and entertainment businesses close at the end of the day on Wednesday, such as fitness centers and gyms, nail parlors and hair salons, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and video arcades. Bars and restaurants are shuttered for dine-in service. Takeout and delivery are still permitted.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state is rapidly approaching 600.

Of the two deaths, one was a North Carolina resident, while the other was someone passing through the state. A person from Cabarrus County died Tuesday from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their late 70s and had several underlying medical conditions. A second person in their 60s, from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina also died from complications of the virus.

Stokes County has no confirmed cases, although neighboring Surry County reported its first case on Wednesday. Rockingham County is still virus free.

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center said late on Wednesday it was notified earlier in the day that a local resident had tested positive for the virus. “The center is working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure appropriate measures are taken,” the local department said in a written statement announcing the test result. “The person is doing well and is in isolation at their home.”

It was not immediately clear if the person was suspected of having contracted the virus in Surry County or if the person had been outside of the county and likely contracted it that way.

Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of health and human services, both stressed the importance of social distancing — staying six feet away from others — as one of the best ways to slow the spread of the disease. Both urged residents to adhere to all of the guidelines.

“We want people to stay at home,” Cooper said. “We’ve got to slow down this increase in cases.”

Cohen said the first two deaths attributed to the virus “is a sad reminder” about why the state has taken “aggressed measures” to slow the spread of the disease.

“Our mandates are a minimum,” she said. “Your individual actions will help us slow the spread of the virus.”

As more cases of coronavirus continue to pop up across the state of North Carolina, more people continue to try to file unemployment claims with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses across the country have been forced to temporarily shut down. As a result, employees have been furloughed and terminated.

The state saw another 26,822 unemployment claims over the last 24 hours as business closures from COVID-19 contributed to an unabated increase in jobless claims.

Since March 16, the day before Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurants and bars to go to drive-thru, takeout and delivery only, North Carolina’s Division of Employment Security has processed at least 166,172 claims.

Roughly 87 percent of these filings are listed as COVID-19 related, though the true number tied to the viral outbreak is likely higher. Not everyone lists it on their separation paperwork.

Benefits payout roughly half a person’s weekly salary, up to a maximum of $350 a week, but the federal stimulus bill Congress struck a deal on early Wednesday would tack on another $600 a week.

The first checks should go out about two weeks after people apply. The state has waived a normal one-week waiting period on benefits, but employers still get time to confirm that a worker is now unemployed.

Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to the economy. Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs.

The Senate unanimously passed a $2 trillion economic rescue plan on Wednesday that will offer assistance to tens of millions of American households affected by the coronavirus. Its components include stimulus payments to individuals, expanded unemployment coverage that includes the self-employed, and much more.

The House of Representatives was expected to quickly take up the bill and pass it, sending it to President Trump for his signature.

Most people infected with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms and are able to fully recover at home. Mild symptoms are defined as having fever and cough. Treatment is focused on symptom management. State health department guidance released on March 23 recommends that people with mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19 do not need testing and should be instructed to stay home to recover.

Two deaths in N.C.; Surry reports first case