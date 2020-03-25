Most Wanted

Nick Blakey - Timothy Van Burdette - Devon Lamont Tatum -

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help on the whereabouts of these men:

Nick Bynum Blakey, 43, white male, 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, has an order for arrest for failure to pay child support. His last known addresses were 1003 Turtle Rock Lane in Winston-Salem, and 2603 Center Road in Booneville.

Timothy Van Burdette, 41, white male, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, is wanted for felony larceny. His last known address was 408 Springfield Road in High Point.

Devon Lamont Tatum, 34, black male, 5-foot-8, 225 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, has an order for arrest for failure to pay child support. His last known address was 1930 Bedford Street in Winston-Salem.

If you have information on these three men, call the Sheriff’s office at 336-593-8787, 336-593-8130, of 1-800-672-2851 and ask for the Sergeant on Duty; or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-672-2851.