City of King names Bradshaw new clerk

Nicole Branshaw will be working alongside City Clerk Tammy Hatley until Hatley’s retirement date of May 1, and will then take over the position. -

Nicole Branshaw has been named the next City Clerk for the City of King.

King City Manager Homer Dearmin made the announcement March 20 at the beginning of the City Council’s Special Meeting to discuss emergency response measures. Branshaw will be working alongside City Clerk Tammy Hatley until Hatley’s retirement date of May 1, when Branshaw will be officially sworn in.

“Since joining our Finance Department in 2018, Nicole has demonstrated the attitude, motivation, multitasking ability, and communication skills that her new duties as City Clerk will require”, said Dearmin. “She will work closely with our Mayor and council, staff and citizens, the business community and volunteer committees, will manage the City’s records, official correspondence, and will represent our City as a Public Official. She transitions into the role of City Clerk during a time when her work ethic and technology skills will be invaluable as we temporarily move to an online meeting platform as a result of the current State of Emergency”.

”It is an honor to have been chosen for the City Clerk position, and I look forward to many years of serving the City of King and its residents,” said Branshaw.

Branshaw was previously employed by the Forsyth County Department of Social Services for 9 years before beginning work in the City of King Finance Department in 2018. She and her husband of 19 years and their two daughters are City of King residents

“The Clerk’s role in a community is a vital one,” Dearmin said. “Nicole has demonstrated an ability to work well under pressure, respond to citizen concerns, and takes on a variety of work responsibilities. I am looking forward to working with her with her as part of a talented and driven staff leadership team that is working with our Mayor and City Council to accomplish their objectives and serve King’s citizens.”

Nicole Branshaw will be working alongside City Clerk Tammy Hatley until Hatley’s retirement date of May 1, and will then take over the position. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Bradshaw.jpeg Nicole Branshaw will be working alongside City Clerk Tammy Hatley until Hatley’s retirement date of May 1, and will then take over the position.