School Board heard about distance learning plan

The Stokes County Board of Education met by video conference fall at the end of last week to make up for its regular meeting that was canceled, and heard a detailed report on the system’s coronavirus actions.

Board Chair Mike Rogers said he would try to make it a normal kind of meeting, “because normalcy is what we’ve lost.”

The board unanimously granted Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice special emergency powers to make immediate decisions without the board’s having to meet and approve them. This action was suggested by the state’s association of school boards.

“This is the most fluid situation I’ve ever been a part of,” Rice said. “It’s changing constantly. We don’t know how long this will last. … It’s a little like ‘Apollo 13’: we’re putting together a plan in 45 minutes.”

“You need to make decisions on the fly sometimes,” said Board member Pat Messick.

Rice explained the plans for distance education over the next few weeks.

“We’ve had grade-level meetings as we prepare to deliver online instruction. We have a two-week window to get ready. We’ll start March 30 and work out the kinks.

“I’ve never imagined that we could do online instruction as we can do it in the classroom,” Rice added.

The week of March 30 will be regular (distance) instruction, and then the week of April 6 will still be Spring Break, as is scheduled on the calendar.

“People ask ‘why still have spring break’ if we’ve already missed these weeks,” Rice said. “But it’s not been a vacation for our teachers and staff, I assure you. They’ve been working hard.”

Rice talked about the feeding program, where school employees are giving out breakfast and lunch items at nine sites around the county. At these drive-thru sites, people say how many meals they need for their children and are given that many meals. The first day, March 17, more than 1,500 meals were handed out, following the next day by more than 2,000.

“So far it’s worked well,” Rice said.

Chief Academic Officer Doug Rose have a report on the digital learning platform that will start on March 30. “We’re adding multi-media resources into the platform. The elementary grades are giving us the biggest learning curve. (K-5 Education Director Anna) McGee has met with each grade level, and we will meet with all the principals next week.”

“In most trying times our people step up,” Rose added. “We’ve been problem-solving around the clock.”

One problem for the system is that not all areas of the county have internet access. Technology Director Karen Barker has been working with RiverStreet to provide hotspots, currently at South Stokes, West Stokes, Piney Grove, Pine Hall, Nancy Reynolds and Sandy Ridge. Some county sites, like the Reagan Administration building, for example, are also offering this, as are some private companies. (The school system website will post a list of free wi-fi sites.)

“We’re reaching out to as many sites as we can to make it easy as possible for the students,” said Rogers.

The idea is that students can ride to the parking lot, use the free wi-fi to download their lessons onto their Chromebooks, go home and work on them, then come back the next day to download their homework and that day’s lessons.

Rice said he is in daily contact with the county Health Department, the state Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Public Instruction and the Governor’s office “to make sure we have the most up-to-date information to keep students, staff and the community safe.”

Another problem is how to do instruction for Exception Children, which normally requires an interactive component.

Rice noted that all field trips have been canceled through the end of the year and the system is working to get refunds to parents.

In other action the Board:

• Approved the purchase of new computers for teachers and staff that are loaded with Windows 10 instead of Windows 7, for which users can no longer get tech support. “With the shift to digital learning we have to get better equipment into the hands of the teachers,” said Dr. Rice. The Board approved the bid from Trinity 3 at just under $400 a computer, fully loaded with all the items that the teachers need, at a total of $192,885;

• Approved the new roof for South Stokes High School;

• Heard a report on a grading project at West Stokes, paid for by the athletic boosters, to create a new practice field between the two driveways at the campus.

