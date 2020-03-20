Memorandum on the Stokes County Judiciary

“On March 13, North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order restricting court operations for at least 30 days in response to the COVID-19 epidemic. It is important to note, as the state’s Constitution guarantees, our local courts will remain open during this COVID-19 event.

The Courts also understand the necessity to protect public health and our judicial branch staff is taking reasonable precautions to combat the spread of the virus. Stokes and Surry judicial officials and courthouse employees are dedicated to fulfilling these critical responsibilities.

The Clerks of Superior Courts in both counties have been ordered to post a notice at every entrance to the court facility directing that any person who has likely been exposed to COVID-19 should not enter the courthouse. A person who has likely been exposed to COVID-19 who has business before the courts is directed to contact the Clerk of Superior Court’s office by telephone or other remote means, inform court personnel the nature of his or her business before the Court, and receive further instruction. For purposes of the directive, a person who has likely been exposed to COVID-19 is defined as any person who:

1. Has traveled to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy or Iran within the previous 14 days.

2. Has been directed to quarantine, isolate or self-monitor

3. Has been diagnosed with COVID-19; or

4. Resides with or has been in close contact with any person in the above-mentioned categories.

Most cases have been continued for at least 30 days. However, Courts are still in session every day addressing certain cases and still hearing cases with matters involving the protection of due process, domestic violence and those seeking emergency relief. Also, documents due to be filed from March 16 to April 17 will be deemed timely filed if received before the close of business on April 17, and any actions required to be done during that time can also be postponed until April 17.

While the courthouse remains open, we ask that only those who must appear in person to do so. Those who wish to address their traffic matters remotely can still use the on line services at the court’s website https://www.nccourts.gov/services.

The Court encourages anyone with traffic or criminal cases to check for their new court date online and sign up for electronic court reminders (text or emails) also available at the court’s website https://www.nccourts.gov/services. Victims tracking cases may also find these services helpful.

For more information, contact our Clerks of Superior Court for Stokes County at 336-593-4400.

We will continue to look for ways to properly administer justice as developments occur. We appreciate your patience.”

[Signed]

Angela Puckett, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge

William F. Southern III, Chief District Court Judge