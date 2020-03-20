What you need to know: Late Friday edition

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic at the end of the work week:

• So far there are still no reported cases in Stokes County, according to Health Department Director Tammy Martin.

“We are not sure of how many people have been tested in the county because all providers have not been reporting to us their numbers,” Martin told The Stokes News on Friday. “We are still waiting on additional test kits from the state labs as well as Labcorp.”

• North Carolina has at least 167 reported cases of coronavirus. Mecklenburg County on Friday announced additional cases, bringing its total to 43, the most in the state.

Our neighbor Forsyth County has reported seven cases, while Guilford County has four.

• North Carolinians have more time to pay state and federal taxes as coronavirus spreads. U.S. Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin on Friday announced the deadline for filing with the Internal Revenue Service was extended from April 15 to July 15.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin wrote.

The N.C. Department of Revenue announced a similar extension for taxpayers. The state’s new deadline applies to paying taxes, but plans for a filing extension haven’t been announced.

North Carolina public school students may not need to take state standardized exams this school year amid the uncertainty over the coronavirus closures. President Trump announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Education will not enforce standardized testing requirements in elementary through high school this year. This waiver would affect the North Carolina end-of-grade exams given in grades 3-8 and end-of-course exams typically given to high school students.

“Neither students nor teachers need to be focused on high-stakes tests during this difficult time,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a news release Friday. “Students are simply too unlikely to be able to perform their best in this environment.

• The state’s restaurant dining room ban was expanded to include outdoor seating areas. Many restaurants are still open for take-out orders.

• Gov. Roy Cooper has made a request to the federal government for waivers so more people in the state can receive food and Medicaid benefits. Part of the request asks for more flexibility for low-income residents who receive SNAP or WIC benefits. (SNAP is North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services, and WIC is Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.) The request also asks to eliminate limits on critical access beds and how long Medicaid will pay for a patient to be admitted to the hospital.

• Nearly 18,000 North Carolinians have filed for unemployment since Cooper on Tuesday ordered restaurants and bars across the state to close their dining rooms. That’s thousands more than filed in all of February.

• New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered all nonessential employees to work from home as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased 2,950 overnight to 7,102, or around half the nationwide total of confirmed cases. The spike may be partly due to an increased testing capacity, the governor said. The city’s mayor had been bracing residents for a “shelter-in-place” order, which would work to limit movement.

• Commencement ceremonies for all UNC System schools has been officially cancelled over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, UNC System Interim President Bill Roper announced Friday. “Simply put, we believe spring graduation ceremonies will be disrupted and it’s time to make alternative plans,” Roper said at the UNC Board of Governors meeting.

The system doesn’t anticipate the pandemic will disrupt the completion of the spring semester and the awarding of degrees, Roper said — just the ceremonies themselves, which can’t be held with appropriate social distancing procedures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have emphasized that people should be no closer than six feet apart from one another.

Roper’s announcement followed a report to the board by Dr. David Weber, Medical Director of UNC Hospitals’ Departments of Hospital Epidemiology (Infection Prevention). The current pandemic should peak in four to 12 weeks, Weber said, but social distancing will continue to be necessary for an additional month to six weeks. The current precautions will likely need to be in place into mid-August. It could be as long as five months before people can safely go back to eating in restaurants and attending sporting events, Weber said.

• North Carolina State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell announced that she is moving the Republican runoff primary for the 11th Congressional district from May 12 to June 23 in response to the public health emergency around COVID-19. Bell said that in crises the agency is tasked not with stopping elections but with finding a safe and accessible way to proceed. She signed an executive order today moving the election, extending some related deadlines and closing county boards of elections offices to the public. Those boards will continue to accept voter registration forms, absentee request forms and other documents.

• Farmers markets are in the same classification as groceries and can remain open, according to guidance issued by the state Department of Health and Human Services. The state DHHS clarified parts of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order, which prohibits gatherings of 50 or more people and closes bars, restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• While it’s hard times for restaurants, some stores are hiring. Walmart announced it will hire about 150,000 temporary workers by the end of May. The roles, according to the largest private employer in the U.S., will be temporary at first, but may “convert to permanent roles over time” and are in their stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

• U.S. Sen. Richard Burr on Friday asked the Senate’s ethics committee to review his stock sales as critics called for his resignation. The North Carolina Republican last month sold more than $1 million in stocks before he reportedly told a group coronavirus was “akin to the 1918 pandemic.” Burr is chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which was reportedly getting COVID-19 briefings by the end of February.