Order: No gatherings of more than 10

DANBURY — Stokes County Health Director Tammy Martin has banned gatherings of more than 10 people in another local effort to keep the corononavirus at bay.

The Department of Health issued the order late Thursday. It applies through April 1 and includes a potential punishment of being cited on misdemeanor charges.

Offices, grocery and drug stores are exempted from this order.

While most events have been canceled or postponed, and schools have been shuttered, some churches in the county held services this past weekend.

The County Board of Commissioners met in emergency session Tuesday night, where Martin informed the Commissioners of her plans for the order, pending the Health Board’s final approval.

Health officials announced new cases of coronavirus across North Carolina on Wednesday as the virus continues to spread despite the closure of schools, offices, restaurants, bars, and some hotels and retail stores.

Some residents have retreated to their homes, while others work and shop despite the risk.

As of Wednesday evening, North Carolina has 92 known cases of the illness, including 11 new cases in Durham County; five new cases in Wake County, bringing the county total to 22; and three new cases in Mecklenburg County that bring the total there to 14.

The state announced its first known case of the virus on March 3. The virus has now been found in 23 of the state’s 100 counties.

There are no new cases reported in Forsyth or Guilford counties, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

One Stokes resident put himself in self-quarantine because he had recently been to Tawain.

The order reads:

“A gathering or more than 10 persons within Stokes County in a confined indoor or confined outdoor space is hereby prohibited. This includes, but is not limited to all gatherings for concerts, conferences, sporting events, sporting event practices, fairs, parades, festivals, and other similar social events. This does not include office environments, factories, grocery stores and drug stores.

This order will be re-evaluated on April 1, 2020, and is subject to extension or modification at that time.

This order is deemed necessary for the protection or the citizens of Stokes County from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

This order shall be enforced by all Stokes County law enforcement officers pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 166A-19-31. Violations of this order are punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor in accordance with North Carolina General Statute 14-288.20A.”

The state has set up a new information line for people who need assistance or have questions about coronavirus, called NC 2-1-1. Mike Sprayberry, the state’s director of emergency management, said, “People with questions about COVID-19 can dial 2-1-1 and based on the nature of their question, they will be routed appropriately for an answer. 2-1-1 can help people with needs like food assistance support for families and other basic needs.”

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Coronavirus_infographic.pdf

County Health Department issues strict order