New restaurant opens in King; Wisteria relocates

The View Cafe is up and running on Mountain View Road in Mountain View Plaza. The View is owned by the same folks who own Higher Grounds, located in Castle’s Deli in the King Shopping Center. - The View Cafe will offer breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features a drive-through. - Wisteria Coffee is now settled into its new location in the rear half of the new Stokes Pharmacy building at 537 South Main Street, beside King Kitchen. Wisteria also has a drive-through. -

