County is in emergency mode

DANBURY — The County Commissioners declared a “state of emergency” for Stokes County on Monday, then met in an “emergency session” Tuesday night to discuss ways to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

There seems to be a theme developing.

“We’ve never had to deal with this before,” said board chair Andy Nickelston, who issued the state of emergency proclamation for the board.

The Health Department has tested five persons and have not received results yet. One resident, who traveled to Taiwan, is self-quarantined but has no symptoms.

Mountain View Medical in King has tested nine individuals, with six negative results and three with results not received yet. It can take up to 72 hours to receive results back from LabCorps.

If someone does test positive, they would go into 14-day quarantine, and the county would begin to research that person’s contacts.

“We’re ready,” said Candice Fulcher, the county’s nursing supervisor.

Tammy Martin, the Health Director, said the department’s board would order that residents should not gather in groups larger than 10 persons.

“Churches are still gathering, but they should have stopped,” Martin said.

Commissioners learned that the Health Department has taken several steps in the past few days in response to the coronavirus: it is authorizing 90-day refills by phone to keep citizens from having to come in for routine visits; the WIC program is operating through a drive-thru; offering a triage nurse dedicated to accepting calls related to the COVID-19 virus; testing offered through drive-thru and a tent is being set up outside the department office.

The department currently have three test kits available and three more on the way.

“I’m not sure how the pieces are coming together,” said Jimmy Walker. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my 75 years. There’s been panic buying to the degree the shelves are empty. The stock market has plummeted like a rock. But there’s zero confirmed cases in Stokes County and yet people are panicking like I’ve never seen before. It’s an overreaction — a major overreaction — to everyone I’ve had a chance to talk to. … I just wish all this panic wasn’t taking place. If there’s anything that we can do to reassure people that there’s no need for such a fear factor, we need to be looking for it.”

“I think the reason we’re in such good shape is the guidelines that President Trump put in so quickly,” said Ronnie Mendenhall. “We’re blessed that we’ve had no cases in Stokes County. … It’d be great if we can contain this to two weeks. But I don’t see that happening.”

The board canceled its meetings through the regular meeting on April 27.

County Manager Jake Oakley said the county department heads met Monday to “brainstorm ways to be proactive” in terms of protecting citizens and staff. In response, the commissioners approved the county taking the following actions:

• Waived the fee for paying tax bills online;

• Halted the enforcement of the Department of Public Works shutting off water on accounts that are past due;

• Granted permission for the County Manager, Finance Director and the Board Chair to make emergency funding decisions;

• Approved permission for county employees to donate time off to those colleagues who need to take extra time for child care, etc.

“This is going to hit some people hard,” said Walker.

Commissioner Rick Morris reported on a conference call with RiverStreet regarding county connectivity so that students can do their schoolwork. “RiverStreet has stepped up in the emergency and it trying to help the school kids get access,” said Morris. “They’ll provide some access points. The schools have suggested five sites where access is more needed, and RiverStreet will provide interface devices. There will also be one at the government center where we are sitting.”

The timeline is to have this work completed by next Wednesday, Morris said. There should be no cost to the county or the school system.

These devices are not permanent, but will be used for the duration of this health crisis.

Commissioners also heard that The Arts Council has canceled several upcoming events to adhere with the mass gathering regulations for everyone’s protection.

All Senior Center activities are canceled as of March 23, and meal sites closed. Meals are still being delivered to those in need. Meals are being dropped off, and no one is entering homes.

Register of Deeds Brandon Hooker recommended closing and use electronic means to record information. Special services, such as marriage licenses, will need to be done by appointment.

At this point all other county offices remain open.

