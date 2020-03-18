Local food banks prepare for increased demand

Grayson Hicks of Backyard Bible places hygiene items in bags at East Stokes Outreach to help the ministry as its demands have recently increased. -

WALNUT COVE — “We can’t predict what the next few weeks will look like, but we’re making plans to assure we’re prepared,” said East Stokes Outreach Director Amanda Dodson.

As uncertainty around the coronavirus increases, Dodson said the non-profit, which serves the eastern portion of Stokes County with food, clothes and financial assistance, is focused on how to best assist clients, while maintaining the health and safety of their volunteers.

“It’s a critical time in our community,” the director said, “We’re beginning to hear stories of people losing their jobs or having their hours cut. I think it’s good to remember everyone won’t have the option of being quarantined at home, while being paid, with a pantry full of food. It’s just not realistic.”

On a positive note, she added Stokes County’s local food banks have been the recipient of recent food drives, which will help significantly moving forward.

Beginning Monday morning, the ministry modified their check-in procedure and offered clients curb-side delivery to adhere to social distancing.

“We’re also aware that our volunteer base is largely made up of people over 60-years-old, who are considered more vulnerable to the virus. We’ve let them know if they’re uncomfortable serving or have underlined health issues, we understand and support their decision to stay home,” Dodson said.

The ministry has put a call out for volunteers among high school seniors, college students and local clubs, hoping to recruit groups that can be mobilized quickly to fill meal boxes, which would be distributed during the week.

Backyard Bible, a local ministry, rallied Tuesday afternoon and teenagers filled more than 100 laundry baskets, donated by Walnut Ridge Assisted Living, with canned goods.

“It’s always an encouragement to see young people making a difference and what they did is a huge blessing,” Dodson said.

She added, the non-profit traditionally sees more clients need assistance when schools are closed, and children are at home.

“We’re very thankful the school system is offering the free, meal service at locations throughout the county. It’s going to be beneficial for a lot of families.”

King Outreach Ministry, located on the western side of the county, is also committed to remaining open and serving families facing food-insecurity.

Director Jeff Brown said the food pantry and thrift store is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of everyone in their facility.

“The new procedures are designed to minimize the contact between KOM volunteers and the clients who come to us for assistance and hence to minimize the chance that any virus could be exchanged from client to volunteer or volunteer to client,” Brown said.

Grayson Hicks of Backyard Bible places hygiene items in bags at East Stokes Outreach to help the ministry as its demands have recently increased.