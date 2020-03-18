Coronavirus impacting everything

Misty Spencer of the South Stokes cafeteria staff and School Resource Officer Andrew Persiani deliver lunch and breakfast items to a waiting car at London Elementary School in Walnut Cove. - The nutrition team at Poplar Springs Elementary School loads meals into a car Tuesday morning. The schools will continue this program weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for at least the next two weeks. - The sign at South Stokes High School says it all. - Mike Duggins, who is normally driving a bus for the Stokes County School System, helps unload meals on Tuesday at Palmyra United Methodist Church on Highway 8, one of nine drop-off points for the schools’ meals program. - -

It seems the world has turned upside down.

Just about everything has been impacted by the coronavirus fallout. Events have been canceled, high school sports suspended, health care providers are fielding hundreds of inquiries and governments are trying to plan for a crisis that seems to change every few minutes.

It’s an unprecedented situation.

No cases of the virus have been reported in Stokes County, but a growing number of people here have been tested, with one resident going into self-quarantine.

Neighboring Forsyth County has had two cases, and neighboring Surry County is beginning to restrict entry for large groups. Still, county commissioners declared a state of emergency (see related story).

It’s important to point out that the vast majority of those who have come in contact with COVID-19 have recovered without complications. Those who are most in danger are the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. If you are an older adult or have a severe chronic medical condition, take extra measures to put distance between yourself and other people to reduce your risk of being exposed:

• Stay home;

• Have household items and groceries on hand;

• Monitor your health and keep in touch with your doctor if you show symptoms.

North Carolina has 64 cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday morning. The number has continued to climb steadily since the first known case in the state was reported March 3.

On Tuesday, Guilford County announced its first case, and Mecklenburg County added four to its total. Two Chatham County residents also tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Duke University announced Tuesday afternoon that at least 15 more members of the university community tested positive for the virus. A UNC-Chapel Hill employee also tested positive for the virus, the university said. Wake County has the highest number of reported cases in the state, with 15. Mecklenburg County has 11 cases.

Neighboring Surry County began restricting visitors, mainly tour buses to Pilot Mountain State Park.

Hanging Rock State Park has no plans to do that, yet, said Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger. The parks trails and bathrooms remain open, she said.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the state’s restaurants and bars to end dine-in service. The businesses can still offer take-out and delivery. It went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Some restaurant owners welcomed the order to close, for financial reasons. They said Cooper’s order would make it easier for them to qualify for federal aid.

A federal stimulus package approaching $1 trillion is working through Congress.

Libraries, museums and aquariums are closed across the state, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced. Northwest Libraries, which include the Danbury, King and Walnut Cove, canceled all programming until further notice and are closed through April 1. For books on hold, call your library and arrange for curb service.

The North Carolina Zoo is also closed in Asheboro. DMV offices are closing, while funeral homes are making all services private.

Wake Forest Baptist, Novant, Cone Health hospitals have taken steps to limit visitors. These Triad hospitals ask that only immediate family members visit (See related story for LifeBrite’s response).

Stokes County Schools said it will have limited staff on duty this week and next and has closed its offices in the Old Courthouse in Danbury. It asked parents to call their child’s school or send an email if someone can be of assistance. (For a listing of contact information see the Administrative Directory at https://www.stokes.k12.nc.us.)

The Schools System is offering a “Free To-Go Meals” service for all children and young adults ages 2-18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

South District: London Elementary School (609 School Street, Walnut Cove); Southeastern Stokes Middle School (1044 N Main Street, Walnut Cove); Palmyra United Methodist Church (5076 Hwy. 8 South, Germanton)

North District: Piney Grove Middle School (3415 Piney Grove Church Road), Lawsonville; Sandy Ridge Elementary School (1070 Amostown Road, Sandy Ridge); Brown Mountain Church (2269 NC Hwy 66 North, Westfield)

West District: Chestnut Grove Middle School (2185 Chestnut Grove Road, King); Poplar Springs Elementary School (223 Hobe Kiser Road, King); Quaker Gap Church (2265 Flat Shoals Road, King)

All sites are drive-through sites only. Families are asked to stay in their cars and may pull up to the designated area. An employee will provide the number of meals needed.

The Schools offer these notes regarding its schedule:

• This week your child’s school will be in contact with you to offer enhanced educational opportunities.

• The district will be preparing to resume educational programming remotely on March 30 should the state extend the school closure.

• At this time, spring break will occur as scheduled.

• All field trips for the 2019-2020 school year have been canceled. School administrators are working to get refunds for the trip in light of it being a national emergency.

• All after-school daycare has been suspended until further notice.

• Driver’s education has been suspended.

• High schools will try to have proms and graduations when the mass gathering ban has been lifted, even if these events are delayed.

Most events have been canceled into mid-April. County Tourism director Tory Mabe has done a good job in keeping up with the rapidly changing calendar on his Facebook page and that of the Tourism office. You can also check this week’s much shorter “What’s On” calendar, and the related story on arts-related cancellations in this week’s edition.

The Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court Cheri Beasley has ordered most court cases to be continued for at least 30 days. The exceptions will be limited and will include bond, probate and probable cause hearings, as well as domestic violence hearings. Trials currently underway will continue, and magistrates will still issue arrest warrants.

