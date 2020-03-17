Normal life upended for everyone

From Disney World to the Boston Marathon, the world seems to be hitting the pause button.

That includes Stokes County, of course.

As one friend posted on social media: “Who knew that for Lent this year we’d have to give up everything!”

While the threat of coronavirus infection remains low for most in the county and state, officials everywhere are working furiously to stay ahead of the virus and not create a panic. The results are impacting the daily lives of all of us.

Many local churches are canceling worship services for this Sunday and beyond.

The unprecedented cascade of shutdowns reflected growing fears that the outbreak of the highly contagious pathogen, which has already killed at least 40 people in the U.S., could race out of control unless authorities squelch large public gatherings.

It’s also important to point out that the vast majority of those who have come in contact with the novel strain COVID-19 have recovered without complications. Those who are most in danger are the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. This virus goes for the lungs, making breathing difficult.

If you are an older adult or have a severe chronic medical condition, prepare in advance for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in your community. Take extra measures to put distance between yourself and other people to reduce your risk of being exposed:

• Stay home as much as you can;

• Have enough household items and groceries on hand;

• Monitor your health and keep in touch with your doctor.

Just about everything has in some way been impacted by the coronavirus fallout. Events have been canceled, high school sports have been suspended, health care providers are fielding hundreds of inquiries and governments are trying to plan for a crisis that seems to change every few minutes.

No cases of the virus have been confirmed in Stokes County, but neighboring Forsyth County has had two cases.

Here are some updates:

• The Stokes County Department of Health has some links to cononavirus information on its homepage and its Facebook page, http://www.co.stokes.nc.us/health/.

• Stokes County Schools reports that they are actively monitoring the coronavirus situation in North Carolina and nationally. “At this time, we have not received guidance to close school. If that changes, we will let you know as soon as possible. We also have not been granted any attendance waivers or relief from the instructional time requirements. In the meantime, we are increasing our cleaning efforts in our schools and working with students to improve preventative hygiene practices.”

• State government has recommended that nursing homes and similar long-term healthcare facilities restrict visitors; that large gatherings (more than 100 people) be canceled or postponed; that people work from home if possible; and that everyone should keep things clean. The state Health office stopped short of closing schools, but did suggest that special events like sports, assemblies and field trips be canceled. Schools need to also be prepared for their students to participate in school through distance learning.

• Yesterday the North Carolina High School Athletics Association said that all sporting events will be canceled until at least April 6. Middle school sports have followed suit.

• Saturday’s 11th Annual Feed Stokes 5K/Half Marathon & Jock Lloyd Challenge has been cancelled. The Race Committee is asking that “all registration fees be used as donations to go to the three Stokes County Food Pantries, which always need our help and certainly will now more than ever.” Germanton Elementary School wins the Jock Lloyd Challenge based on registrations, and First Baptist Church of King wwins the Largest Team Challenge.

• The Farmer Appreciation Dinner scheduled for March 26 has been canceled.

• Stokes Partnership for Children posted this message: “We care deeply about the health and safety of our Little Folks Festival/Healthy Kids Day attendees and partners in light of COVID-19. Following the directives of NCDHHS and CDC, we have made a difficult decision to cancel the event scheduled for April 18. We will not reschedule this year. Thank you to everyone who had planned to participate and to our sponsors. For more information about COVID-19 go to https://www.ncdhhs.gov/…/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-… and/or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html/.”

• Habitat for Humanity is postponing their weekend fundraiser, the murder mystery schedule at The Arts Place.

• Tory Mabe with Stokes County Tourism posted this on Facebook:

“During a time of mass confusion and chaos, your local economy and small businesses need most!

Little Creek Diner (Germanton) Introducing curb service. Call in your order in advance, drive into the parking lot, call inside tell them the car you are in, and they will bring your meal out.

The Ridge (Sandy Ridge) Offering Curb Service for order pick up. Pull up under the canopy, call inside, and someone will bring your order out. Scheduled special events will continue.

The Arts Place of Stokes (Danbury) Operating normal business hours with classes and programming set to continue at 100 people or less attendance, for all scheduled events, unless the performer or group cancels. Stokes Arts will not cancel programming unless instructed to do so by officials.

In an effort to highlight businesses remaining open by altering services to assist with limited public interaction or provide something to help escape cabin fever, I will be compiling and updating lists of local Stokes County businesses which are open to serve the public.”

• If you are uncomfortable eating out at a restaurant now, consider buying gift cards from your favorite restaurants now, and then redeem then when things calm down. That helps the restaurants survive now.

• The International Furniture Market in High Point has been postponed until June.

• If you have tickets for a sporting event over the next few weeks, your event has most likely been canceled. The Augusta National Golf Club on Friday postponed the Masters tournament, another massive hit to the spring sports calendar that has seen the loss of March Madness and the delay of Major League Baseball. NASCAR has postponed its next two races.

• Likewise large theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. Disney cruises have suspended departures as well.

• Testing for the novel coronavirus can now be conducted by commercial laboratories in North Carolina. This expands the opportunity for medical providers in community-based urgent care clinics, physicians and hospitals to better manage the potential spread of COVID-19.

• The Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court Cheri Beasley ordered most court cases to be continued for at least 30 days, she announced during a Friday news conference. The exceptions will be limited and will include bond, probate and probable cause hearings, as well as domestic violence hearings. Trials currently underway will continue. Magistrates will still issue arrest warrants and perform marriages. This is effective Monday.

• The website https://ncov2019.live/ has a dashboard showing the number of coronavirus cases in each country, how many have died and how many have recovered from the illness.

• Caroline Armijo posted that if you get bored at home, many of the world’s most famous museums are online now for your virtual touring pleasure. Visit https://www.travelandleisure.com/attractions/museums-galleries/museums-with-virtual-tours?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=social-share-article&utm_content=20200313&fbclid=IwAR3IW7N7eSz_GV9ae5EoO6qD0uNHzWuq9GorYPW6UWjNyIRM8rYF7icSHIw.

• The Center for Disease Control says: “There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.”

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_2019-coronavirus-2.jpg

Most events being canceled due to pandemic