Schools closed for at least two weeks

All North Carolina K-12 Public Schools are closed for at least two weeks by executive order of Gov. Roy Cooper.

The decision was made Saturday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Several systems across the state had already made decisions to shut down until at least March 27, but Cooper made it a statewide mandate on Saturday when he signed an executive order requiring public schools to be closed through March 27.

“We are seeing increased anxiety, fear from parents, from teachers, from superintendents across our state,” Cooper said. “We need a period of time here to assess the threat of COVID-19 and to make sure that we have a coordinated statewide response to deal with the fallout that comes when you don’t have children in school.”

A posting by the County Schools on Facebook said that Dr. Rice will participate in a conference call on Sunday with State leaders to get more details, and it was not yet sure what the decision would mean for the schedule going forward or schools employees. The Stokes County Board of Education also has a regularly schedule meeting Monday night.

One big concern mentioned at the news conference was making sure students still have access to meals.

With the closures, Cooper has also started a working group to start working on a game plan for safe child care for families who need it and meal services for children who rely on the meals they get in school.

Cooper suggested possibly calling on bus drivers to still service their route by dropping off meals instead or leaving some schools open to provide meal services.

“We don’t want to be looking in the rearview mirror and regretting not doing this,” said Cooper.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson also acknowledged the need for this move and said there is still a lot to figure out.

“Do what’s best for your students, and we will come back and worry about the funding and the calendar flexibility, the testing wavers. None of that’s important right now. Right now, what’s most important is the health of our state,” said Johnson.

“We appreciate Gov. Cooper’s careful consideration of all the impacts a statewide closure of our public school system would have on educators, students, parents and the wider community. Ultimately, we think this is the correct decision, and we thank him for acting decisively in the best interest of everyone involved,” said Mark Jewell, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

President Trump on Friday declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.

Visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for the latest information: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_schools-empty-1.jpg