City of King rejects proposed apartment complex

KING — Sometimes size really does matter.

Take, for example, the size of the crowd at the Monday night meeting of the King City Council, which filled the Recreaction Acres Community space beyond standing room only, and was big enough and prepared enough to get the Council members’ attention.

At issue was a request by a Raleigh developer to re-zone a plot of land just 50 yards west of the city’s Fire Department on West King Street so that he could be a 72-unit affordable housing apartment complex.

The crowd was comprises of neighbors from that area who were opposed to the apartments for several reasons.

After several speakers and a report on the project from city Director of Planning and Inspections Thad Cox, the council members rejected the application on a unamious vote.

It didn’t help that the developer, Bobby Funk, was a no-show. He emailed Cox that he had another zoning hearing Monday night in Gaston County. But he sent no one to offer his side of the proposed housing project.

“I’m really baffled,” said Mayor Jack Warren.

“Me too,” answered Cox. “That’s the first time that’s happened.”

Ten local residents rose to speak against the re-zoning request during the evidentiary hearing, which is more formal than a public hearing. Most sounded common concerns: traffic issues, the threat of more crime, rainwater runoff… a couple mentioned a large 88-apartment development in Lexington that the same developer has done. Leslie Nix, who lives on Brentwood, described those buildings as “massive.”

Lee McGee, who lives on Winchester, worried about expanding the number of cars on an already crowded roadway. “It’s hard to exit the neighborhood at high traffic times,” McGee said.

“We already have water issues in our neighborhood,” said Gerald Smith of Bellwood Court, who has lived there for 47 years. Susanne Griffith, who lives on Winchester, mention the recent washout of Brown Road (which remains closed).

Dillard Burnett observed that no one in the large crowd had spoken in favor of the development. “It’s not King. We’re a bedroom community, not massed, low-rent housing. Listen to the citizens.”

All units at the proposed apartments would have served persons earning no more than 60% of the area median income, which is just under $64,000. The land in question is 12.1 acres between the 300 block of West King Street and backing up to Bellwood Court.

The developer can appeal the City’s decision to the N.C. Court of Appeals.

In other business, the Council:

• Honored Employee of Quarter Tom Bowen from the Maintainence Department;

• Received a word of praise from Dr. Brad Rice, King resident and County Schools Superintendent, on the efficiency of the crews removing yard waste from the curb;

• Thanked the Hess family for their donation of a German Shepherd to the King Police K-9 program;

• Approved a bid for the financing of street paving;

• Amended the city’s Height and Placement regulations;

• Agreed to co-sponsor two events, a 5K in May to support Roe Roe Tucker, and a Veterans’ Walk down Main Street from City Hall to the American Legion on the Fourth of July;

• Change the City’s garbage disposal contracter from Waste Management to Foothill Waste Solutions of Sandy Ridge. The new four-year contract will go into effect this summer;

• Changed the financial auditor from Cannon and Company to Gibson and Company, a WInston-Salem firm. Cannon has decided it will no longer serve municipalities;

• Approved a fire investigations and investigative services inter-local agreement with the Town of Rural Hall. Forsyth County is stepping away from providing that service to Rural Hall, King Fire Chief Steve Roberson said, so they have turned to King to provide that service for two years, while Rural Hall develops its own;

• Approved a budget amendment and set a budget workshop day (April 27);

• Discussed repairing the fountain at the Veterans’ Memorial at Central Park, and a $85,000 bid to get the water flowing again. “We keep kicking this can down the road,” said the Mayor. “It’s not getting any cheaper.”

• Renewed its social media policy to allow city workers and officials to interact with the public to answer questions, etc. “We adopted the policy in 2012, and social media is very different today,” said City Manager Homer Dearman. “Not only do you have to have a presence, you’re expected to interact and engage with the public.”