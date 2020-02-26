Political signs outside the polling place at the Board of Elections office in Danbury. -

Free at last, free at last!

Tuesday is Election Day, and it means the end of a particularly argumentative and divisive political cycle. An very informal poll at the Candidate Forum in Francisco on Sunday (see related story) showed that even the candidates — especially the candidates — are glad it’s ending.

And hopefully this sea of signs will go away… at least for those candidates who are not successful.

Early voting continues through Saturday.

This year North Carolina is one of 14 states participating in “Super Tuesday,” so the presidental primary has more meaning, at least on the Democratic side.

In preparing for Tuesday’s voting, Stokes County Board of Elections Director Jason Perry wanted to be sure and emphasize again the polling place changes that have occurred since the last Election Day. Two precincts, Frans and Freeman, have merged with neighboring precincts:

• Voters in Wilson’s Store precinct, who previously voted at South Stokes Fire Deptartment, will now vote at Autumn Square-Venable Brothers Building, 3169 NC Highway 8 South, Walnut Cove;

• Voters who previously voted at Asbury Presbyterian Church in Frans precinct are now in Francisco precinct and will vote at the Francisco Community Building, 7104 N.C. Highway 89 West;

• Voters who previously voted at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church in Freeman precinct will now vote at either Southeastern Middle School Library, at 1044 North Main Street, Walnut Cove, or Stokes-Rockingham Fire & Rescue, 1035 Pine Hall Road. A mailed letter informed them of their specific location.

Affected voters were mailed notices earlier this year. Signage will also be placed at the previous polling places.

Here are some other potential last minute questions you may have in regard to voting on Tuesday:

How do I find out where my precinct is?

You can use the Voter Lookup Tool from the N.C. Board of Elections at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.

Do I have to show a picture ID when I show up to vote in the primary? If not, what should I do if someone asks to see my photo ID?

No, with one very uncommon exception. A measure was in place to require photo ID for all voters, but it has been blocked by the courts. The only people who will need to show any identification are newly registered voters who are voting for the first time and who did not supply a driver’s license number on their voter registration. Those folks will have an option for what to supply, including a utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, a current and valid photo ID or other government document that shows the current name and address of the voter – that needs to match the voter registration. So, if someone asks you to see photo ID, make sure they are an election official. If they are not, report them to the election officials.

Do I need to have my voter registration card with me to vote?

No.

If I show up at the precinct and they don’t have me down on the registration list to vote there, am I out of luck?

You can vote with a provisional ballot. There should be a Help Station at every precinct. The poll workers there will help you cast your provisional ballot. Provisional ballots often require follow-up. Make sure you’re clear on if you need to follow up at the county office with any information and on what timeline.

If I’m registered unaffiliated, what does that mean about how I vote and whom I can vote for in the primary and general elections?

North Carolina has semi-closed primaries. That means that partisan races are only open to voters of the same political party and, if the party allows it, unaffiliated voters. In the March 3 primary, unaffiliated voters can choose to vote in the Democratic, Libertarian or Republican primaries. Members of those parties cannot vote in primaries of other parties.

If I early-voted ahead of the primary for a presidential candidate who drops out after one of the other state primaries, what happens to my vote?

The ballots are already set. Your vote will stay with that candidate.

People near the polling place hand out literature or ask me to support certain candidates. How should I deal with them? If I think they are being too pushy or working too close to the polling station, what should I do about it?

You can ignore them or go have a chat. It’s up to you, as long as they’re outside the “buffer zone.” That’s an area around every polling place where that activity is not accepted. There should be a sign or clear delineation of that boundary. If campaigning is happening within the boundary, or if campaigners are being particularly aggressive, you can report them to a poll worker. If the campaigners are being very aggressive or intimidating, report that behavior immediately to the N.C. Board of Elections.

Is my spouse or other friend or relative allowed to go in to the polling booth with me to help me vote?

No, unless you specifically request assistance due to a disability or if the voter is not English-language proficient. The person assisting you must be a near relative. Employers and union representatives are explicitly barred from helping you. If you request assistance, a chief judge or another one of the election judges will be able to provide aid. If voters are physically impaired from accessing the polling place, they can use curbside voting.

And remember… early voting for the General Election starts Oct. 15.

