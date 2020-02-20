Candidate forum is Sunday in Francisco

Candidates Sonya Cox and Karen Handy, flanking Lisa Robertson, wife of candidate Von Robertson, talk to early voters at the King Public Library. Early voting in King, Walnut Cove and Danbury sites ends on Feb. 29, and the election is March 3. This Sunday there will be a Candidates’ Forum at the Francisco Community Center, starting at 3 p.m. - -

FRANCISCO — Our Communities of Northwest Stokes is sponsoring a Candidates’ Forum here this Sunday afternoon, and it may be the one opportunity that may have to see all the local candidates together in one place.

The “Get to Know Your Stokes Candidates” event will start at 3 p.m. at the Francisco Community Building, located at 7104 NC Hwy 89 West in Westfield.

“We held a similar event in 2016 before the primary,” said Paula Duggan of the organization, “And we’re continuing the practice because there’s a consensus within Our Communities that events like this that promote civic education and engagement are essential.

“Our group is comprised of people who have very different politics and party affiliations, but the group is united and compatible in our mission and goals. We’re all very aware of the fact that our efforts to revitalize northwest Stokes can only succeed in the long run if we have good, well-qualified, and responsive government leaders at the county level.”

All of the candidates for county offices have been invited to the forum.

After an introduction, all candidates will be given equal time to introduce themselves. Then candidates will be asked questions as a group of those seeking the same office; Board of Education candidates first, then County Commissioner candidates and then Register of Deeds candidates.

At the close of the gathering, there will be an informal “meet and greet” time. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.

Duggan said the group has just three objectives: 1) to interest and engage more people in the electoral process 2) to help voters become better informed and 3) to give candidates an opportunity to make their case to the people.

“We’ve also emphasized that Our Communities of Northwest Stokes is a local development initiative,” she added. “It is community-driven, all volunteer, and non-partisan. Our Communities does not endorse or support any specific candidate or political party. This is not a debate. We are organizing this forum to give candidates and potential voters in our county, especially the northern part, a chance to get to know each other better.”

Five Republicans are seeking seats on the Board of Education, five for the Board of County Commissioners, and two for the Register of Deeds.