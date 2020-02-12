Most Wanted

Michael Flippin - Timothy Martin - George Webster -

The whereabouts of the following three men are being sought by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Department:

• Michael Brian Flippin, 45, while male, 5-foot-9, 320 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, is wanted for failure to comply with a support order. His last know address was 5750 Virginia Lake Road in Winston-Salem.

• Timothy Aaron Martin, 40, while male, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, is wanted for arrest on failure to pay child support. His last known address was 1077 Hart Road in Lawsonville.

• George Lyn Webster, 51, black male, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, bald, brown eyes, wanted for arrest on failure to pay child support. His last known addresses were 1014 Middlefork Drive in Walnut Cove and 1240 Martin Luther King Road in Walnut Cove.

If you have information on these three men, call the Sheriff’s office at 336-593-8787, 336-593-8130, of 1-800-672-2851 and ask for the Sergeant on Duty.